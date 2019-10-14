John Joyce: Phased winter housing is easier on both man and beast

We have about a month of grass ahead of the cattle. Most of them are on the last rotation of their grazing area and will be housed as the grass runs out.

For years we waited till all the grass ran out and picked a date on the calendar for housing. It was like a rodeo of sorts gathering all the stock in on the one day.

Now we take a more measured approach and housing, starting with the young bulls, takes place over a number of weeks as the grass runs out for different batches of animals in different locations of the farm.

This approach is easier on both man and beast. The plan is not to graze the fields too tight and the ewes come in handy at this time of year to finish out any butt of grass that may be left around the farm. This also helps in the bid to keep them outside till Christmas or after.

I have introduced the high magnesium buckets to the cows in the last week to combat any grass tetany. Adding magnesium to the drinking water was not an option as one batch of cows has access to a stream to drink from.

The buckets have worked well on the farm over the last number of years. It's a cheap and easy way of doing it.

Again the golden rule, like anything in farming, is prevention. The buckets have a 12pc magnesium content and are suitable where sheep are grazing side by side.

BEEP scheme

Last week we weighed the cows and calves as part of the BEEP scheme.

It seems to a be a useful and simple scheme. For years sheep farmers have been weighing lambs before they were sold to a factory or mart to have a uniform batch to sell and to monitor their performance from one weighing date to the next.

So as beef or cattle farmers it may be no harm that we have an idea of how animals are performing.

This scheme is all about the cow and calve as a pair and their weights relative to each other.

We had the scales collected from the evening before and the herd of cows had to be moved to new grazing so it wasn't too hard to get them into the farmyard.

While we had the scales we made use of it to weigh other cattle as well.

The first few cattle were the hardest to weigh, maybe because it was a sunny day and the sun was reflecting off the shiny aluminium platform, but once the scales got a little dirty it was easy going and they flew through it.

Maybe if where was a rubber mat, something like an old cow mat cut to size to fit into the platform, the animal might be more comfortable in stepping up on the scales.

In fairness it is a great service with the co-ops and other outlets renting them out on behave of ICBF.

Hopefully the scheme will be rolled out for a few more years as at the moment it is only a one-year pilot.

The result of our own weighing showed that the calves maybe a little on the light side, but they are young and will be staying on their mothers for another month to six weeks.

The majority of the cows weighed in at 600kgs which I would see as suitable for a working suckler cow, but about 10 cows notched up weights around the 750kg mark. Theses cows may look the part, but are probably way too heavy to be efficient at rearing a calf.

While we had the herd in for the day, the calves were injected with Ivomec as part of their lungworm programme. This will hopefully see them through till housing.

