John Joyce: I've decided to keep the suckler cows away from any soft grass

It looks like there is an adequate amount of grass around the farm, and the land has had a great response to the last round of fertiliser, which was spread about three weeks ago. It is excellent quality grass but will have high water content from now on.

I have decided to keep the suckler cows away from any type of soft grass as they are just getting through it too quickly.

Next week they will be moved to some older pasture and this will slow them down. The calves might suffer a little bit because of it and sometimes it is hard to manage them as one herd at this time of the year without forward grazing or maybe creep feeding.

Once we are a few weeks into September I will consider introducing a bale of hay into their diet, or I have a batch of grassy bales of barley straw that would also do the trick. It will be an extra job but would significantly extend the grazing season.

All slurry tanks were emptied during the last broken spell of weather, and again there was a good result in the fields, especially from any of the slurry coming from the beef animals that were on high levels of meal in the late spring.

The bedded sheds have also been cleaned out, except one column used for a sick calf or cow.

Once the final one is done, this would leave all sheds winter-ready, albeit they have to be power-washed.

The dung itself was all spread directly onto a poorer part of the farm. These fields have absorbed the dung produced on the farm over the last number of years and it's noticeable the improvement it has made to the land.

The stock bull has been removed from the main herd of cows and now has to be content with the company of a few store bullocks for the rest of the year.

He was not impressed for the first few days, but I think he now welcomes a well-earned rest.

Most farmers talk about removing stock bulls from their herds at a fixed time of the season to either reduce the calving spread or eliminate late calvers, but I believe it is equally important that the bull is rested to regain any loss in body condition over the breeding season.

They are a valuable asset to the farm if they are breeding the correct type of animal.

The autumn calvers are now within a few weeks of calving. The plan is to calve them outside in a small field close to the farmyard. They are all in calf to AI-bred bulls, both Limousin and Charolais. This is a new enterprise for us as it had been all spring calving till now. I will make a decision after they calve to see will this new system last.

We all give out about not having enough labour on the farm, myself included. Our old quad bike lay idle in the corner of a shed for nearly two years due to a few mechanical problems.

I intended to get the time to fix it, but the chances of that happening were getting slimmer by the day.

After researching the price of a new bike, it didn't take me long to make up my mind to get someone to have a look at mine. It has four good tyres on it so was a pity to have it sitting there.

With a new battery plus a spark plug, some fresh petrol and a few other minor repairs, we were back in business again. It is an invaluable piece of machinery in the running of the farm.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Co Tipperary

Indo Farming