Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 18 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

John Joyce: Investing in farm buildings should prove a long-term labour save for us

John Joyce hopes to use the new building for both beef cattle and suckler cows. Stock image
John Joyce hopes to use the new building for both beef cattle and suckler cows. Stock image
Pictured at the careers open day in the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick are students Tony Bryan, (Bansha), Timmy Cotter, (Lattain), Kevin Hally, (Kilfeacle) with assistant principal John Flannery. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
John Joyce

John Joyce

We have made great progress on our construction project during the prolonged dry spell.

The slatted tanks of the new cattle shed are nearly complete thanks to a big effort from our contractors. The next job will be the slats and to back fill the side of the tank wall in the next few weeks.

We hope to use the new building for both beef cattle and suckler cows. It will be joined on to two existing sheds, one of them the calving shed, so I hope to use part of this shed as a large creep area for the new slatted area.

Last year I used a large amount of straw bedding for cows, so this year the majority of that straw that I have in storage will be feed to fill the deficit in silage quantity.

We decided to build, join and seal the new tanks to the end of the existing slatted tanks and make two long tanks out of the them.

To do this we had to cut the end wall out of the existing tank which was nine inches thick. This involved cutting it with a special concrete saw which is bolted to the wall and can cut cleanly through a mass concrete wall with reinforced steel like a knife through butter.

The only regret I have about the job so far is that I didn't build it five or six years ago. If it all works out as planned it should be a great labour saver which is very important in today's farming environment.

It is very unusual to see dust blowing around the yard after a concrete lorry enters or leaves in the month of October. So with the dry weather as the tanks were being dug, we decided to transport the fill as it was dug out with a number of dumps and make a road to gain better access to two wetter fields.

Also Read

This created a lot of extra work but I think it was well worth it as the spoil doesn't have to be moved again and roadways are always valuable to the management of any farm.

One item that has come to our attention since we had started the new development is that the slats in the older slatted shed are staring to deteriorate on the underside.

Some of them have little chips of concrete missing and the reinforced steel is starting to appear.

It is something I hadn't even thought about. This shed is about 29 years old, but would be considered a very modern shed and the top side of the slat looks like it is in great condition, but I suppose 30 years or so is the lifetime of any slat.

There is always some problem waiting around the corner to jump out at you. They will last a few more years, but it is something that will have to be kept an eye on and budgeted for. The only plus is they should be eligible for TAMs funding to replace them.

Tyre collection

Last Saturday I availed of the waste tyre collecting service at Athenry Mart. It is a great service for farmers at a subsidised rate of €15 per tonnes for the first three tonnes.

It is great that funding is in place to recycle this unused farm waste. The only disadvantage was the distance to travel to the collection point. There are only four collection centres. With the excellent mart structure in place, maybe we should be making more use of the marts as service points for farmers.

On the sheep side of the farm, the rams were introduced to the ewes on October 6.

This is up to two weeks later than last year.

It's a small change in management to try and lower labour demand and have the ewes lambing closer to the spring grass.

There are now only 58 lambs left on the farm and they are on 300gm per head per day of lamb finisher with good quality grass. The cost of the meal will be a small investment if these sheep are sold before the winter settles in.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Stock photo

'Gardaí sent 22km to crime as local station bypassed' - Rural Garda boundaries...
Ben Sweeney farm open day. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beef prices reflect soaring European kill - MII
File photo

Beef prices stay stalled in factories gridlock
Larry Goodman

Parental status of Larry Goodman’s adopted children insulted in row,...
The IFA is seeking an annualised fresh milk price of 40c/l for the 2018-2019 production year

IFA lobbies for 10c/l increase on winter milk price
Heritage: Traditional peat cutting and gathering for energy, as was done for generations in places like Connemara, could soon become a thing of the past. Picture: Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

Hundreds face job losses at Bord na Móna
Farmer Michael Ferris (63). Picture: Domnick Walsh

Murder trial victim had conviction for shooting local pheasant hunter