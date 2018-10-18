John Joyce: Investing in farm buildings should prove a long-term labour save for us

The slatted tanks of the new cattle shed are nearly complete thanks to a big effort from our contractors. The next job will be the slats and to back fill the side of the tank wall in the next few weeks.

We hope to use the new building for both beef cattle and suckler cows. It will be joined on to two existing sheds, one of them the calving shed, so I hope to use part of this shed as a large creep area for the new slatted area.

Last year I used a large amount of straw bedding for cows, so this year the majority of that straw that I have in storage will be feed to fill the deficit in silage quantity.

We decided to build, join and seal the new tanks to the end of the existing slatted tanks and make two long tanks out of the them.

To do this we had to cut the end wall out of the existing tank which was nine inches thick. This involved cutting it with a special concrete saw which is bolted to the wall and can cut cleanly through a mass concrete wall with reinforced steel like a knife through butter.

The only regret I have about the job so far is that I didn't build it five or six years ago. If it all works out as planned it should be a great labour saver which is very important in today's farming environment.

It is very unusual to see dust blowing around the yard after a concrete lorry enters or leaves in the month of October. So with the dry weather as the tanks were being dug, we decided to transport the fill as it was dug out with a number of dumps and make a road to gain better access to two wetter fields.