John Heney: Why I believe it’s time to ditch the Continentals

With the severe pre-Christmas weather behind us, preparations must now be made for the year ahead.

As with any journey, it is important to know where you are starting from. Unfortunately this is not possible as all we hear from Government buildings are pious platitudes and a constant feed of contradictory non-statements.

While all this uncertainty hangs over us, the real elephant in the room is farm incomes.

Kevin Hanrahan, head of Teagasc’s Rural Economy and Development Programme, in a recent interview on Countrywide highlighted the huge income disparity between farm sectors, exposing the fallacy of using the yearly ‘average farm income’ as a yardstick.

But perhaps there are some signs of hope appearing for those of us in the cattle sector.

I recently attended a ‘Dairy Calf to Beef’ conference organised by one of our major processing groups.

This well-attended meeting covered a wide spectrum of issues, from good animal husbandry to new developments in animal genetics with the increased use of traditional beef breed sires which will lead to much-needed improvements in the quality of dairy beef.

What I found really interesting was what one of the speakers had to say on the issue of reducing the age of slaughter. He emphasised that good communications between beef finishers and their dairy-calf suppliers are vital if a greater number of early-finishing beef/dairy crosses are to be produced.

He also explained that as processors need an all-year-round supply of cattle, dairy-sourced grass-finished cattle will still be required.

Could this type of thinking help our beleaguered suckling sector?

A critical problem facing many suckler farmers is the huge cost involved in maintaining a herd of large continental suckler cows all year round, never mind the thorny issue of methane emissions.

The extra cost of fattening their excellent but slow-finishing progeny has also become a major stumbling block.

If like their neighbours in the dairy sector they were to put their faith in the traditional beef breeds, cow maintenance costs would decrease dramatically and their much faster-finishing progeny would need less expensive feeding in comparison to their exotic continental cousins.

I recently had a look back at economist Jim Power’s Independent Assessment of the Irish Beef Industry, published in March 2020. This report exposed a number of meat industry myths.

When interviewing stakeholders Mr Power found that one retailer did not want to buy beef from cattle with “a massive rear end” as quality consistency is not as strong in such animals.

Another retailer did not differentiate between dairy and suckler beef as long as the product was in-spec, adding that the weight of the animal is also a huge issue.

The crunch line for me in the report was the quote from Teagasc that “current beef prices make all suckling systems loss making”. And developments in 2022 have made this situation even worse

It’s nearly 60 years since continental breeds were first imported into Ireland, and many farmers continue to be attracted by the “quality” of these animals. Many wealthy business people who own “a bit of land”, and landowners of independent means, also favour them for their attractive appearance.

Sadly, after all these years, income research shows that these breeds have failed abysmally to lift suckler farming from its position as Ireland’s lowest-paying farming enterprise.

Perhaps the angry noises coming from a number of independent rural politicians and some smaller farming groups would be better focused on encouraging people to reduce their costs, to give them some chance of making a profit.

No one really cares any more what type of stock we carry.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary