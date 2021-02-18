John Heney: We will start to run out of beef farmers if policymakers don’t show vision and leadership

Recently I came across an article on the ‘BBC News’ by the journalist and human rights activist Amy Booth in which she examined the rapid reduction in the number of farmers globally.

The article was headlined ‘Why the world is running out of farmers’, and it prompted me to reflect on farming trends in Ireland, particularly in the beef sector.

We had 263,000 people working on farms when we entered the EU in 1973. By 2010, rationalisation and mechanisation, the figure was less than 100,000.

I believe it is very important to acknowledge the huge benefits membership of the European Union has conferred on Ireland.

We may have gained political independence in 1922, but real independence did not arrive until 1973 when we became a full member of what was then known as the EEC (European Economic Community).

Until then, our economy was largely built on supplying cheap food and labour to our neighbours across the water.

Of course the UK still remains an important market for our agricultural produce, especially beef, but the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) means we are now independent and equal trading partners in a far wider marketplace

But why are so many people predicting the demise of traditional beef farming in Ireland?

The real and most obvious reason is the unsustainable level of returns in the sector.

Incomes

And why are incomes so low on beef farms? The answer is simple — the costs involved in producing high quality, naturally produced food are just too high. And EU farm support payments are no longer sufficient to bridge the gap and provide beef farmers with a viable income.

Since its inception in 1962, a critical part of the CAP has been its guarantee to European farmers that they would be safeguarded and provided with a reasonable living.

However, even though Ireland exported 579,000 tonnes of beef with a total value of €2.5bn in 2018, the Teagasc National Farm Survey shows that the average beef farmer earned between €9,800 and €13,760, that year depending on their choice of enterprise.

The unfortunate situation has also arisen where incomes on many beef farms no longer come from producing and selling cattle — it now comes directly from EU farm support payment and this is happening even on larger farms.

For decades, State policy makers have been brainwashing beef farmers into believing that increasing gross output is the only way forward.

However, this ignores the advice of environmentalists, many from within the State’s own advisory services, who warned of the damage

these output-based policies would cause to our farmland.

Now it appears the people who control the purse strings in Brussels propose imposing new penalties and restrictions on farmers in an effort to reverse the damage caused to our landscape by gross output-driven policies.

Feedlots

Is it any wonder that apart from our factory controlled feedlots, beef farming is rapidly becoming little more than a ‘lifestyle choice’ for many people?

The unfortunate situation is that over 80% of Irish beef farms are no longer viable. (Teagasc NFS)

We hear many people complain about the size of the CAP budget. But when you do the sums — the CAP budget of €58.120 bn divided by 447 million people divided by 52— it works out that EU citizens contribute just €2.50 per week in taxes for a guaranteed supply of safe, ‘affordable’ food.

Meanwhile, the Teagasc National Farm Survey shows that countless Irish beef farmers are currently paying a high price for the production of this affordable food.

Many are under serious pressure to make a living where their returns from beef farming don’t come close to even delivering a minimum or living wage .

About 40pc of beef farmers and 30pc of farming spouses now work in off-farm employment, mainly to supplement the modest incomes they receive for producing this ‘affordable’ food.

So it is with huge frustration I again read the statement in the current CAP proposals promising a “fair income” for farmers.

We must ask ourselves will beef farming in Ireland soon be running out of farmers as more and more of our young people simply vote with their feet and switch sectors or leave farming entirely?

If they do, it will be the ultimate indictment on the way successive governments have run the €2.5bn beef export industry.

Grass supply

Meanwhile, back on the farm, my grass supply is looking really good after I closed off all the grazing fields early last November.

Weather conditions have not been great recently so I am waiting for more suitable weather to turn out the first of my cattle.

The real challenge now is to balance grass supply with cattle numbers so that my second round of grazing will not come around too quickly before my grazing fields have recovered properly.

It also looks as if I will have quite an amount of silage left over so I’m playing with the idea of buying in some extra cattle and reducing the area for first-cut silage this year.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary