John Heney: We will start to run out of beef farmers if policymakers don’t show vision and leadership

We are now paying the price for decades of misguided policies that insisted ever higher production was the way forward despite the damage this was doing to the land and environment

The glossy images used to promote Irish beef abroad don’t reflect the struggle many beef farmers face in making even a minimum wage from the land

The glossy images used to promote Irish beef abroad don’t reflect the struggle many beef farmers face in making even a minimum wage from the land

John Heney

Recently I came across an article on the ‘BBC News’ by the journalist and human rights activist Amy Booth in which she examined the rapid reduction in the number of farmers globally.

The article was headlined ‘Why the world is running out of farmers’, and it prompted me to reflect on farming trends in Ireland, particularly in the beef sector.

We had 263,000 people working on farms when we entered the EU in 1973. By 2010, rationalisation and mechanisation, the figure was less than 100,000.

