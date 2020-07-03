Farming

John Heney: The 'greening' of agriculture policy could create a new dynamic for beef farmers

Ireland's amazing level of biodiversity is something which much of central Europe can only dream of.

John Heney

As we emerge from our long Covid-19 confinement, it's hard to believe that midsummer's day has already come and gone. With the return to a new form of normality, farming now finds itself facing into an era of growing uncertainty.

Many may feel a deep sense of foreboding as to what lies ahead. The recently announced €50m beef aid package does little to ease my concerns.

This type of handout has always been the default political response to farming difficulties. Forget about trying to get a proper long-term solution - just throw the farmers a few euro and that will keep them quiet.