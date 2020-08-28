John Heney: The 30-month limit is a retailers’ ploy, but it’s farmers who are paying the price

John Heney maintains retailers are using the 30-month limit to discount the price they pay factories for beef which in turn reduces the price paid to farmers for their factory-ready cattle PHOTO: ROGER JONES

If there is one thing which really annoys Irish cattle farmers, it’s the 30-month age limit on beef cattle.

However, recent proposals by Government to seek ‘Protected Geographical Indication’ (PGI) status for Irish grass-fed beef appear to give approval to this arbitrary 30-month limit

One of the specific requirements contained in the proposed PGI application is that steers and heifers should be under 30 months of age and beef cows be less than 10 years old.

So while cows up to 10 years could be eligible for PGI status, no scientific reasons are presented as to why steers and heifers barely over a quarter of that age are not.

And I would remind readers that BSE wasn’t called ‘Mad Cow Disease’ for nothing. The disease nearly always manifested itself in older cows. Seldom if ever was it found in young steers or heifers.

Rather than being directly involved in endorsing this 30-month limit, our Government would do well to address the reasons which lie behind this dubious practice head on.

The 30-month limit is now recognised by many people in the trade as little more than a ploy used by many supermarkets to discount the price they pay factories for beef which of course reduces the price farmers then receive for their cattle.

Why for instance, do we seldom see signs on supermarkets shelves proclaiming the age of the animals from which their beef is sourced? It could never be because they're over 30 months!

Grass over-supply

Meanwhile back on the farm grass growth has been very good, even the ground I cut for second cut silage has recovery well. This has resulted in an over-supply of grass, but at this time of the year I don’t see that as a major problem.

The recent rain has put a bit of a spanner in the works and grazing conditions becoming increasingly difficult. Because of this, I culled a load of finished cattle out of my main bunch and put them out on the second cut after grass.

I find reducing stocking rates at this time of the year produces very good results and my cattle still appear to be thriving well and putting on weight.

Whether this will be enough to compensate for the fact that - due to last year’s factory barricades – they were bought-in later than usual and had little opportunity to put on weight before being housed remains to be seen.

After the welcome rise in prices during the summer, it appears that with the arrival of autumn uncertainty has once again returned to the beef trade.

With a growing consumer interest in grass fed beef, I find it somewhat ironic that at a time of the year when we can really stand over the bona-fides of our grass finished beef, the price of this much sought after product takes its annual nosedive.

