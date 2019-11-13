John Heney: Teagasc U-turn gives me hope of a brave new world for Irish farming

It's not just me; this is a common feature of our grading system which beef farmers far better qualified than I often complain about.

This year for me, grading has been no different to any other year: my first load of cattle, which I felt would not grade that well, surprised me by grading much better than expected; unfortunately the exact opposite was the case with a later load, who to me looked far better cattle, but ended up grading very poorly.

For instance, could a solution have at last been found for a problem which manifests itself year after year: inconsistencies in the mechanical grading system?

It has become a highly unfortunate aspect of modern beef production, and while these perceived discrepancies may balance themselves out in the long run, they do little to improve the often highly fraught relationship between farmers and factories.

But could the situation be about to change for the better? A report published by the Department of Agriculture at the end of August, by Dutchman Piet van de Lindeloof, concluded that when the older analogue cameras and fluorescent lights were replaced by digital cameras and LED lights, grading results showed an improvement in accuracy.

While any improvement to the system would be really very good news, I am concerned by one finding in the report's summary which claims that while the new machines will be an improvement, "the current machines also perform at a very high level."

Many beef farmers will have difficulty agreeing with this positive assessment.

However, I certainly hope Mr Van de Lindeloof is right about the new machines. But because of the extreme difficulties recently inflicted on us in the finishing sector, 'hope' is a word we have to use far too often.

Another recent development that cheered me up was what looks to be a radical change in Teagasc policy.

After years of slavishly obeying the bidding of our Government's agri policy advisers - who consistently focused their policies on farm output rather than nett earned income - it seems our national advisory service is about to alter their strategy and put the interests of Irish farmers first.

Imagine my delight when I read that the head of Teagasc had said: "Listening to and recognising the extraordinary knowledge that farmers hold will lead to extraordinary outcomes on farms."

Could the day have really arrived when the huge knowledge and expertise in our farming community - much of which was passed down from generation to generation - will at last be recognised and developed properly?

We are told that from now on the role of the advisers will be to simply "formulate that (farmers') knowledge into something that is useful and powerful"?

I can't wait to see the excellent data accumulated on our world-renowned research farms combined in an efficient and practical manner with the 'extraordinary knowledge' and economic common sense that Irish farmers possess.

The outcome will be really positive for Irish agriculture, particularly our under-pressure cattle sector

Another major plus would be that beef farmers attending 'open days' will no longer have to suffer the indignity of being herded like sheep from stand to stand, simply to be brainwashed into foolishly wasting their already scarce resources.

If these proposed changes take place I strongly believe that when Ireland's unique natural advantage is combined with properly focused Government support, a really bright future lies ahead for Irish farmers growing naturally produced, high-quality food.

In the meantime, however, I find myself praying that the rain will stay away while I wait patiently to get another load of cattle away to the factory.





John Heney farms in Kilfeakle, Co Tipperary

