John Heney: It's now more important than ever to maintain the integrity of our produce

As uncertainty becomes the new normal, we farmers are better prepared than most to face these challenging times. Coping with uncertainty and price volatility has always been part and parcel of farming life.

However, we are blessed with one invaluable certainty in farming: in Ireland nature provides us with four bountiful seasons in which to continue our businesses. The spell of spring sunshine we experienced recently was a fantastic reminder of this.

This year, as I plan the best way to manage my early grass, I am struck by how little advice is available for people like me who choose to 'finish' cattle on old traditional pastures.

Variety

Unlike reseeded ground, the sward on these pastures is much shorter, grows far more densely and contains a greater variety of plant life.

No grass management system will suit all farms. I have decided to continue with my old pasture, low-input system; it's the system which works best for me.

Looking at my records recently, I found that last year my Friesian cattle, which were finished on grass alone, achieved an average fat score very close to 3=, with an average carcase weight of 339kg. If I could achieve these results again, I'd be very happy.

For the last few weeks I have been busy getting cattle back out on grass as ground conditions continue to improve.

I started at about 80pc of my normal stocking level, grazing each paddock for about four to five days before gradually building up to a full stocking rate. The system of rotational grazing on this section of my farm worked well for me last year so I hope to repeat the process.

My cattle appear to be leaving the shed in slightly better condition this year, but they don't look as big. Year-end results could be quite interesting as I have always found that when selling cattle, size matters!

I'm also fortunate that I don't have to buy or sell any cattle at the moment, and on a more general note, unlike many of our urban friends I am lucky to be kept busy doing all the different tasks which are so much part of farming in the spring.

Last month's transition from waterlogged fields to bone-hard ground happened virtually overnight. Luckily I got the slurry out just before the last of the rains disappeared, which allowed it to soak in before the ground dried out.

My contractor changed from a splash to a dribble bar system this year, which I'm told gives much improved results. The immediate difference I noticed was the huge reduction in smells. Strong smell resulting from slurry spreading was something I always felt a bit guilty about.

After feeding heavy cattle outside right up until Christmas, many of my fields were badly poached and needed to be rolled. Again the amazing drying allowed me the opportunity to do this but I had to watch ground conditions really carefully.

This job can only be done during the short period when the ground is just dry enough to travel on and not too hard for the roller to have an effect.

Last week's intermittent rain and rise in temperatures allowed me to get fertiliser spread for first-cut silage. It has also given a good boost to grass growth in general, which should allow me to get the remainder of my cattle out of the shed very soon.

It looks as if the pandemic is not going to go away in the foreseeable future. But dire predictions and rumours about how far factory prices may fall are of no help to anyone. The reality is that we simply don't know!

The global population will still have to be fed, and the fact that we produce the best, most natural food in the world has not changed.

It's now more important than ever to ensure that the integrity of our produce is not compromised by the use of dubious modern technology such as biotech.

Massive amounts of money are spent each year by food companies, promoting and marketing their industrially (chemically) processed food which has been linked with health risks and obesity.

The good news story about Ireland's high-quality food and our unique natural production systems must be promoted, and advocated forcefully, if farming in Ireland is to flourish.

Otherwise, it appears inevitable that weaker sectors of Irish farming will in time be forced down the same road as our sugar-beet sector.

