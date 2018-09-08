Farm Ireland
John Heney: First load of cattle are down €70/hd on last year but it could be a lot worse

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary. Stock Image
Emma Dalton from Newtown Borris, Co Carlow at Tullow Mule Show & Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

After months of waiting, the recent downpours in this part of the country were very welcome.

Time is not on our side as we move into September, but hopefully this rain will kick-start the normal late-summer burst of growth.

Just before the rain arrived, and after three months of waiting, I decided to take the plunge and get my second-cut silage done. Surprisingly it was much better than I had expected, but still it was only about a half to two thirds of what it would normally be.

When combined with my first-cut, I hope that I now have enough silage to just about get me over the winter. Next March will tell a tale.

A very significant date in my farming year is when I sell my first load of finished cattle - that's when I get the first real inkling of how the year will turn out

So last month, having picked what I thought were the best 16 cattle from my two heaviest lots, I waited for the results and how they would compare to the 2017 first load which were sold at about the same time

As expected, weights were back by about 11kg per carcase - they could have been much worse considering the year we've just had. I was really pleased with the fat scores; two thirds of the Friesian cattle were 3+ or 4- which was well up to last year's figures.

The grades turned out to be the most disappointing aspect with a large increase in P grades which accounted for a good deal of the €70 per head decrease on last year's price.

In a year such as we are experiencing, I believe it's very important to get away from our farms and clear our mind of our everyday worries if only for a few hours.

With this in mind I decide to visit a few of our annual horse shows and my first stop was the RDS.

The people at the RDS really know how to put on a good show with every category of horse catered for.

It's not just the horses but the people who really make a show and what an eclectic mix we had at the RDS.

Country style and urban chic blended easily with the relatively modern phenomenon of our home-grown pseudo ascendancy class to create a unique atmosphere.

The day I attended happened to be Ladies' Day.

My first prize would have to go to the young lady who, in spite of sporting a large ankle brace and a pair of crutches, still managed to wear a very fetching pair of gold coloured stiletto shoes.

On the other hand I must confess to being disappointed and not a little upset with the 'Dancing Horses' display in the main arena. I saw little empathy between the horses and their handler, especially as on two occasions the horses appeared to succeed in running away.

There's an old saying that people vote with their feet. These horses certainly appeared to be doing just that.

My next stop was the Millstreet Show the following week and what a contrast!.

Informality was the order of the day as we rubbed shoulders in the canteen and elsewhere with the great and good of the international show jumping scene.

There was no extra €15 charge to get a seat to watch them compete on the main arena.

With the Young Irelander competition for young horses taking place in Millstreet's fantastic indoor arena each evening, there was lots of entertainment for everyone going on late into the night.

The annual Cappamore Show is one of the largest and successful agricultural shows in the south with its numerous showing events for cattle and horses.

It was good to see the Minister for Agriculture attending, and I'm sure he was given a very good account of the difficulties currently facing farmers.

I really enjoyed the driving classes with local man Paddy Hanley stealing the show with his coach drawn by his beautiful team of four horses

My local show in Bansha was next up and after a damp morning the sun came out to greet the huge crowds who attended. Again the led horse classes were well supported with a very high standard of entries, some of whom will surely make it to the RDS next year.

Personally I really enjoyed the sheep dog trials, something which I had only previously seen on television.

The skill displayed by the handlers and their dog in Bansha was a joy to behold.

It's a really good example of the special connection which exists between farmers and the natural world.

As we settle into autumn we are now facing into a period of great uncertainty.

Uncertainty is something which we have become used to and I'm sure with the resilience which is very much part of what we are, we will once again endure and come out of our current difficulties stronger than ever.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary

