John Heney: Brexit isn't the only fine mess that's facing rank-and-file beef farmers

With echoes of the Laurel and Hardy film, Another Fine Mess, it appears that all we can now do is to sit back and watch our near neighbours take their final few steps along the treacherous edge of the Brexit precipice.

Hopefully they won't topple over but if they do, the EU will need to put something very special in place to make sure we don't all go down with them.

Meanwhile, farming life goes on. I have just finished spreading fertiliser for first-cut silage and with the arrival of spring, the time has also arrived for letting off cattle.

Because of the wet weather around St Patrick's Day, my cattle got an extra week or so in the shed, but the recent fine spell has meant that more than half the herd are now out on grass. While they may have put on some condition over the winter, I find that my cattle always look pretty miserable for their first week or two outside.

On the bright side it's great to see stock out on the land and with grass growth so good this spring, I'm hopeful for a good early thrive.

Friesian cattle such as mine appear to be getting a particularly bad press these days. Yet while they may 'only' be a by-product of our dairy sector, this actually gives them one major advantage over their more glamorous beef-bred counterparts.

As the greenhouse gas emissions of Friesian cattle dams are shared by the beef and dairy sector, I would argue they are therefore more efficient in this department than beef-breed cattle who have to carry the full burden of responsibility for their dams' greenhouse gas emissions.

In relation to greenhouse gas emissions, what mystifies me is that there is little recognition of the fact that up to 90pc of the beef and dairy produced in an non 'factory-farming' manner on Irish farms is actually exported across the globe.