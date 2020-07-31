Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Heney: Beef price lift is long overdue, but state of play in the back-end will be the real test

Cattle in pens at a mart. Photo Brian Farrell. Expand

Close

Cattle in pens at a mart. Photo Brian Farrell.

Cattle in pens at a mart. Photo Brian Farrell.

Brian Farrell

Cattle in pens at a mart. Photo Brian Farrell.

John Heney

Improvements in the prices paid for cattle at the marts and factories, despite the threat of Covid-19 and Brexit, remind me of an old story about one of the famous Purcell brothers, who shipped huge numbers of Irish cattle to the UK.

When asked by a farmer what he thought the market for cattle would be like in the back-end, Mr Purcell said first of all, you must look at all of the indicators: the UK economy, the availability of ships for transporting the cattle, the supply of finished cattle in Ireland and the situation with UK imports of cheap beef from South America.

When you have all of these factors taken into account and reached a conclusion, Mr Purcell said you should expect the exact opposite to happen.