John Heney: Beef Plan Movement needs to go back to basics

In relation to selling price, my mixture of O and P grade Friesians averaged out at about €3.19/kg which was 25c or €80 per head back on the 2018 price. The price of my replacement store cattle were also back, but here the difference was not as great, with their price reduction being about €40 per head.

On the downside, I am now left with some severely poached fields, but hopefully nature will be kind and send us some good weather before the spring.

A quick look at my records show weight gains and fat scores to have been quite good in 2019. This would indicate that I was successful in preventing my cattle from losing condition during their enforced extended autumnal stay. My gamble not to supplement their diet with meal feeding also appears to have paid off.

Unfortunately, any extra weight gain resulting from my cattle's extended stay appears to have been offset by a reduction in the size of my store cattle who were purchased much later than they would normally be - this meant they had little chance to grow and put on weight before being housed.

I am really looking forward to everything getting back to normal. And I also find it quite encouraging to read that the advice currently coming from Teagasc is that costly inputs such as feed, fertiliser (excluding lime) and especially expensive reseeding programmes must be put right down at the bottom of the list of things to-do for beef farmers.

The costs of production is after all the only thing we farmers have any control over. If I were asked what has caused the most damage to beef farming in Ireland over the past number of decades I would have to say it has been the ongoing emphasis placed by successive governments on achieving maximum 'gross output' irrespective of what it costs beef farmers in lost income.

As a result we now find ourselves in a situation where we have an oversupply of beef, uneconomically low prices, rapidly growing debt on many Irish beef farms, and as if that wasn't bad enough we are also being portrayed as the 'bad guys' in the current global warming debate.

Whatever about the hardship caused by last year's factory gate protests I believe the greatest tragedy of all would be, if it were to have been all for nothing.

A powerful grassroots voice suddenly burst onto the farming scene last year. The Beef Plan Movement's stated mission was to "save and rejuvenate beef farming in Ireland before it's too late".

After decades of neglect by our established farming organisations who would claim they speak for us, problems in the beef sector were at last being exposed and explained to the public in the national media.

When I spoke to many of the farmers who protested, the one thing which they all said was that they had little choice but to take things into their own hands.

Unfortunately, as often happens in conflict situations, it wasn't long before small splinter groups composed of hardliners and radicals emerged and immediately escalated the situation by blockading the factory gates.

Their actions closed down our beef industry overnight.

Regrettably, the tolerance shown by the authorities in their efforts not to escalate the situation any farther would appear to have been mistakenly interpreted by those on the blockades as a reason to further intensify their actions.

While overall the protests did have the very positive effect of raising public awareness of the plight of beef farming in Ireland, it appears as if it may have come at a very high cost to the organisation who started it all, the Beef Plan Movement.

I believe the Beef Plan Movement still holds great promise as a real voice for beef farmers. However, it has splintered and broken into groups, many of whom now appear to be at total odds with one another.

The leaders of all these disparate factions owe it to the farmers they claim they represent to immediately put aside their differences and once again come together as one powerful, democratic and lawful voice which our government, their policymakers and the beef industry at large cannot ignore.

The common good must always take precedence over individual pride and egos.

Indo Farming