John Heney: Beef farmers will face an uphill task as long as middlemen are allowed to dictate the retail agenda

As the old saying goes, ‘he who pays the piper calls the tune’.

However, when the Beef Stakeholders meetings were set up in 2019 following the beef protests and blockades, the interests of the consumers who buy beef were apparently overlooked.

It appears this oversight is now coming back to haunt the members of the Department of Agriculture’s Beef Task Force.

As part of the Irish Beef Sector Agreement (September 15, 2019) 2019, it was agreed to undertake “an independent review of market and customers’ requirements specifically in relation to the four in-spec bonus criteria currently in operation in the Irish beef sector.”

Grant Thornton was commissioned to undertake this report. However, its interpretation of the word “customers” in its latest report is now causing uproar in some farming circles.

Farming stakeholders on the Beef Taskforce bitterly opposed the review’s interpretation of “customer” as meaning middlemen/supermarket buyers. They claimed that the word “customers” should simply mean the consumers who buy and consume our beef.

This begs the question as to why, when the terms of reference were being drafted, were the opinions of “consumers” - the most important stakeholders of all - not clearly and specifically included?

It is obvious arbitrary barriers to trade such as the 30-month rule can only serve to distort the beef trade. Put simply, it allows middlemen/ supermarket buyers, if they so wish, to reduce the price which they pay for our beef.

But what is actually happening at the coalface of our supermarket shelves?

I recently examined the packaging on a selection of striploin cuts from several of our main supermarkets.

Their packaging informed the consumer:

The product was 100pc Irish striploin

The product was 21/32 days matured

Where the meat was butchered

How it should be stored

How it should be cooked

The one thing the packaging did not mention was the actual age of the animals from which the beef came.

This raises the very serious question as to why beef being under 30 months is so important?

Well, it appears the Beef Taskforce’s interim report has done us all a great favour in pinpointing exactly where the real pressure to reduce the price of over 30-month beef cattle is coming from.

The pressure certainly does not come from consumers. Consumers know from long experience that all that really matters is the flavour and eating quality of the meat, not whether it’s a few days under or over 30 months.

The draft interim report has inadvertently exposed the power and influence which the middlemen/supermarket buyers enjoy in the beef supply chain. So much so, that even members of the hugely powerful beef processing sector appear obliged to bow to their wishes.

Of course these middlemen play an important and necessary role in the beef market, but they also wield amazing power. But with power comes responsibility!

Many wholesale buyers, it seems, are prepared to use the 30-month rule as a ploy to reduce the price they pay for our beef. Yet – surprise, surprise – when this same beef appears on supermarket shelves a few days later, there is no reference to age!

In line with global trends, our own ‘representative’ democratic system no longer appears to be able to cope with injustices such as this.

It has also become increasingly frustrating for many minority groups including beef farmers, to observe the actions of recently elected government TDs.

In spite of all their promises, these TDs now blindly support, both in the Dáil and the media, neo-liberal economic policies and trade agreements such as the increasingly unpopular CETA trade deal between the EU and Canada.

Winter housing

Meanwhile, back to the everyday realities of farming during the winter months, my cattle appear to have eventually settled down in the shed for winter.

I had one unusual case where I found a bullock in the shed bleeding badly from his tail. It was an old injury, apparently aggravated when another bullock stood on his tail. He appeared to have lost a lot of blood and it was really touch and go for a few days, thankfully he made a complete recovery.

I wasn't as lucky with another bullock who appeared to have recovered completely from what looked like a hurt shoulder. I put him back with his comrades about two weeks later when I was dressing them for lice and worms. In hindsight this was a fatal mistake by me; we live and learn!

My silage supply is holding up well and last autumn’s second-cut baled silage may not be required. Experience has taught me, however, that Mother Nature will be the final arbiter on this.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary