'It's the worst its been for five years' - Beef farmers protest over prices as factories warn things could get worse

Factory representatives give ominous warning for future beef prices

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Factories have warned beef prices could fall further as beef farmers hold protests at a number of processing plants over a deepening crisis in the sector.

The Beef Plan Movement is holding a number of what it describes as 'peaceful protests' outside meat factories this week as it calls on members to not trade today.

It comes as the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed announced final details of how the €100m Brexit Beef Fund will be distributed, allowing some dairy farmers apply for the scheme.

Farmers protested outside ABP Bandon yesterday with further protests planned outside Kepak Athleague, Kepak Kilbeggan, Dawn Ballyhaunis and Rathdowney and Liffey Meats Ballinasloe today.

The Group is also calling on its members not to go to co-ops or marts or shop in rural towns to demonstrate the importance of the sector to rural Ireland.

It comes after the group staged a protest outside Aurivo on Friday where the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed was attending the official opening of Aurivo's new dryer in Ballaghadreen.

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Two weeks on from the Beef Plan's protest outside Leinster House in Dublin, it says there has been "no attempt or correspondence from the Minister or his Department".

Protesters at Ballaghadreen, who surrounded the Minister's car, called him a "traitor" and asked why he would not recognise the Beef Plan Movement.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

However, Meat Industry Ireland, which represents the processors, warned that UK retailers are increasingly unwilling to confirm their beef needs for the autumn as the uncertainty of Brexit continues to weigh on the market.

Meat Industry Ireland Director Cormac Healy said while he said he did not dispute the difficulty that faces the beef farmers, he said processors are returning market returns to farmers.

"It's a situation as bad as it has been for five years, driven by extreme market conditions.

"Brexit continues to undermine the market and create massive uncertainty.

"I don't deny the fact that farmers are under significant pressure and the price paid today is reflective of the market and disrupting normal processing activity is not going to help," he said.

Healy highlighted that the price of beef in the UK is almost on par with that here which he described as 'unprecedented'.

He said processors can only pay farmers what the market returns, stating that beef burger sales are down 14pc in recent months.

In an ominous warning for future beef prices, Healy also noted that there is 'huge unwillingness' for UK beef buyers to plan forward in terms of what they are doing for the autumn.

"We would like to think there would be some recovery in consumption, but the reality is we are facing this cloud of Brexit, and it remains uncertain, and it is going to be challenging," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Hugh Doyle of the Beef Plan Movement said the group's protest will increase in scale.

"We started with six yesterday and are inviting all farm organisations to join us."

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

It has been a challenging market for dairy calves recently

Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 Beef Club 'over-subscribed'

3 ways this Cork farmer improved grassland productivity on her beef farm
James McDonnell with Stephen Flanagan, CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser assessing grass covers in paddocks on land at 350m outside Glenarm.

Paddock grazing at 350m above sea level – Why not?

Cut beef herd by 30pc to reduce agricultural emissions - climate group
Putting food on the table: Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

John Heney: Beef sector needs change - not more whingeing

Marts: More woe as trade keeps ploughing downwards
Cattle grazing on the western side of Mount Leinster at Seskinnamadra, Co Carlow last week. Photo: Roger Jones

Big numbers help factories put the squeeze on farmers


Top Stories

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Some dairy herds to get beef support payments with factories and...
Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019

'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week
Blackgrass cases have been increasing in recent years

Why Teagasc wants farmers to send them their weeds
There are a number of key steps you can take to ensure regular maintenance

How to keep on pumping up the slurry volumes
Black-grass taken from a field in Waterford. Picture from Jimmy Staples Teagasc

Helen Harris: The dreaded black grass hasn't surfaced yet but it's a real...
Tim Cullinan.Pic Arthur Ellis.

IFA Treasurer joins Presidential race and attacks Government on environmental...

Just 1 in 10 people consider their carbon footprint when purchasing food