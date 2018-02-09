It's organised chaos with slurry spreading, calving and lambing all looming large

Last week we took 11 soil samples around different parts of the farm. It has been six or seven years since we did this job apart from sampling a field that was lined up to be reseeded.

Last week we took 11 soil samples around different parts of the farm. It has been six or seven years since we did this job apart from sampling a field that was lined up to be reseeded.

It will be interesting to see did the fertility of the farm rise or fall since the last results. The results will also indicate the level of lime required, if any.

With the farm having two very different types of soil, one being limestone ground and the other a heavy peat soil, I have always tried to use different compounds on the different types of ground. Most of the land is also spread with either slurry or dung. The dung is being spread on the poorer peaty soil. I would be contented if most of that ground scores a level three in the fertility tests.

I am concerned that the silage ground could be a little low in potash or phosphorus as there have been some large cuts of silage taken off it in the last number of years. No slurry or fertiliser has been spread on the ground for the last four months so the tests should give some accurate readings.