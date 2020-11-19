‘It’s not dairy versus beef, it’s integration versus isolation’

“Over 60pc of beef produced in Ireland comes from the dairy herd, and this figure is set to rise over the coming years,” says Des Morrison, a livestock farmer from Enniscrone, Co Sligo who has been involved with ICMSA for the last 40 years, serving under eight presidents. “But this 60pc of beef is not all ‘finished’ by the dairy farmer.”

‘Finishing’ refers to the period when beef animals are fed an energy-dense diet, so that they are physically mature in muscle in preparation for slaughter. Des explains this can often be carried out for the dairy beef industry by specialist beef farmers. He adds, “The remaining 40pc of beef production in Ireland comes from Suckler cows, kept specially for the production of beef.”

Dairy farming is the most profitable farming enterprise and many beef farmers have switched to dairying. However, for many beef farmers, this is not an option due to farm, land quality and fragmentation.

Des says one farmer should not be pitted against the other. “The broader dairy farming sector is not intent on marginalising specialist beef farming.

“What I would say, is that there is frustration among farmers. Profitability in beef production in the last couple of years has been so low for the primary producer, that farmers are getting really frustrated. As Livestock Chair, I’m always trying to get a better deal for the primary producer.

“Both dairy and beef farmers have an important role to play in Ireland’s beef production. So, we need to improve the integration between the dairy and beef sectors, for the benefit of both.”

Step in the right direction

The Livestock Committee’s role involves creating policy for submission to ICMSA National Council and influencing regulations “to make legislation as simple, practical and workable for farmers on the ground” and, on that subject, Des says the Dairy Beef Index (DBI), launched in 2019, was a step in the right direction.

“This breeding tool developed by Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeding Foundation (ICBF) can be mutually beneficial for both dairy and beef farmers.”

DBI is a common goal for both types of farmers to promote high-quality beef cattle bred from the dairy herd, that are more saleable as calves and profitable at slaughter. But have minimal consequences on the gestation length of the dairy cow.

Des adds that the recent announcement of a €5 million dairy calf to beef scheme in Budget 2021 is a welcome one and another step in the right direction. The scheme has introduced new calf weighing measures for farmers rearing dairy beef calves. It will see both dairy and beef farmers rearing dairy calves qualify for payment.

“It’s a very good start,” he comments. “But more needs to be done. To encourage more participation, ICMSA has called on the Department to increase the budget further. It’s also important that the scheme is kept as simple as possible.

“Farmers will avail of it if it’s practical and works for them and the integration that we need will gather pace and momentum that way.”

Off the grid

Des says the Beef Grid or Quality Pricing System (QPS) at factories, however, is damaging the beef sector.

“ICMSA was the only farming organisation that was opposed to the meat factory pricing grid, when it was introduced a decade ago. It’s complex, and farmers don’t even understand it to this day. There’s evidence that it’s costing farmers millions of Euro every year.

“It’s all minuses for the primary producer and any pluses seem to benefit the processor. Yet the system was supposed to be price neutral when it was introduced.”

Des says a simpler system is needed. “The grid has to be relative and at the moment, it is impossible to give a price for an animal in the field because there could be 20 animals in the field fit for slaughter. But because the grid is so complex, there would be 20 different prices.”

Grass is greener

Des is under no illusion as to the challenges that lie ahead in the sector. However, he says he is confident about beef production in the future.

“There’s an increase in the production of synthetic beef, but I would question how nutritious this is, due to it being developed in a lab. And I would also question just how carbon-efficient it is made out to be.

“Nothing will replace the natural, wholesome produce. And what’s more natural than an animal grazing out in the field for its entire life? Grazing cattle play an important role in nutrient recycling, making for healthier grasslands and healthy beef that provides benefits for the consumer.”

Des adds that Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of natural food production, “We’ve seen queues at supermarkets – food security is essential at this time.

“There’ll always be a need for nutritious, quality food products that are produced to the highest standards possible and in Ireland, our beef is certainly produced to the highest standards in the world.”

