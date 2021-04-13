It’s a springtime price bonanza for farmers as demand soars across the board

Beef prices are 60c/kg ahead of the same week last year, while lamb prices are up a staggering €2/kg, giving a welcome boost to farmers' incomes.

The boost to farmers returns will come as a welcome lift to rural areas suffering the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Surging market confidence is driving up beef, lamb and milk prices, with dairy farmers are calling for a March base milk price of €35c/l after another uplift in milk returns reported by Ornua last month.

It comes as farmer buying confidence is understood to be driving strong sales of tractors and jeeps, while a further uplift in farm construction and markets for breeding stock are also being reported.

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that what he called “the distinct uptick” in dairy and beef prices is welcome and overdue, but it had to be set against a backdrop of increasing input costs.

It comes as quotes for heifers and bullocks rose by 5-10c/kg and bullocks by 10-15c/kg in a week with €4/kg now freely available.

Much of the price rises have been attributed to the unwinding of Covid restrictions in the UK and continued tight prices.

IFA's Brendan Golden said factory agents are competing strongly in marts for finished cattle, and prices are easily comparing to what factories are offering some farmers.

Base prices for spring lamb and hoggets are already at record levels, with factories paying up to €8/kg plus bonuses for hoggets. The base price for spring lamb has hit €8.50/kg.

Further, the emergence of an export trade for ewes has added fuel to an already ‘on fire’ trade for sheep.

Demand for ewes in Britain and the Continent for Ramadan, which started yesterday, has resulted in heavy buying in western marts last week.

It is understood that live ewes are being shipped to Britain for slaughter, while exports to the Continent are being slaughtered at home.

Western mart managers reported a very strong trade for ewes, with prices topping €1.85/kg and working off of a minimum of €1.20/kg.

“A lot of the better-quality ewes are making over €190/hd and up to €200/hd,” one dealer told the Farming Independent.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that ‘long-keep’ buyers of stores that purchased stock at €70-80/hd last October stand to make a killing on their investment this year.

With hogget prices of €8/kg now being paid up to 24kgs, this is leaving a gross margin of €100-120/hd.

Dairy farmers set for further milk price increases in the coming months on the back of a strong global dairy market.

Chairperson of the ICMSA Dairy Committee Ger Quain said a price increase is fully expected given the surge in wholesale milk prices since the start of 2021 and confirms that dairy markets are continuing to move forward at pace.

IFA Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur said markets can sustain an increased price for March milk.

"The Ornua PPI for March is 112.6. When adjusted to include the Ornua Value Payment, this is the equivalent of 35.9c/L.

“Processors are very quick to reduce milk price when markets aren’t as strong, but very slow to pass on returns when markets are positive. Milk processors must match the Ornua PPI this month. Farmers must get their fair share of the buoyant market,” he said.

Online Editors