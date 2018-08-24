Italian rise in red meat consumption continues in 2018

Italian agricultural association Coldiretti has noted that in 2018, consumption of meat has risen in Italy by more than 5pc, according to Michael Kenneally in Bord Bia’s Milan Office.

According to the report, 3pc of the population was vegan in 2017; this has lowered to just 0.9pc this year.

Mr Kennedy said that as a result of so many Italians altering their diet, the value of red meat is on the rise again, reaching its highest peak in six years.

The estimated annual pro-capita consumption of beef in Italy is 17.2 kg (compared to, for example, 19 kg in Ireland, 16.7 kg in the Netherlands, and 10.2 kg in Germany).

Some 45pc of consumers favour Italian beef, with 29pc preferring locally raised beef.

“Consequently, famous Italian breeds such as Piedmontese and Chianina beef have been growing in popularity since the beginning of the year,” Kennedy said.

In line with this, he said Italian meat companies are introducing new products to keep up with the latest Food Trends.

For example, Centro Carni Company has introduced the Unika Burger concept: a resealable, compact box of 8 gourmet burgers geared at the Horeca sector.