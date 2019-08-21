The Beef Plan Movement has said it remains to be seen if its members will be satisfied the outcome of the negotiations that ended in the early hours of this morning with a document detailing the progress of the talks.

'It remains to be seen if we have delivered for our members' - Beef Plan

Eoin Donnelly of the group, told RTE this morning, that there was some progress made on smaller issues but there are still a lot of challenges.

"There is a deal, text , document that has been shared ad we have to go and reflect on that in the cold light of day and get our members opinion on that document.

"We have certainly done everything in our power to achieve what they have asked us to achieve on those 13 points and it remains to be seen if we have delivered for them in their eyes.

"We have to reflect on the content of the document in its entirety first. It literally has just been finalised and on that basis we have to down through it in a lot basis."

Donnely did not say the group would recommend the document to its members, but that members would have to reflect on it.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said in any negotiations no one comes out with all the issues resolved to their satisfaction, but that he believed the Beef Plan had put 13 issues on the agenda and that he thought substantial progress had been made on all of them.

ICOS has said that the shift in position by meat factories as of last night’s industry negotiations is welcome but still represents baby steps in terms of the distance the factories need to go in supporting their direct supply chain and the primary producers who they rely on to underpin their industry.

"If people want a beef industry in Ireland then primary producers and their economic viability must be supported or there simply won’t be any industry and the rural and national economy will suffer along with farming families," said Ray Doyle of ICOS.

At the conclusion of the beef talks this morning, IFA President Joe Healy said despite movement on a number of issues, beef farmers will be disappointed that there is no increase on the main issue of beef prices. He said the fact that the talks took place on the precondition that price would not be discussed was ignoring the elephant in the room.

Online Editors