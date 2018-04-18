Irish beef exporters are gearing up to access potentially lucrative contracts in the vast Asian marketplace of China after shipments were finally green-lit.

Irish plants to start trading with China in 'the very near future'

Ireland is the first European beef exporter to secure access to China, where a growing middle class has helped consumption of beef rise steadily.

Meat processors hailed it as an "important breakthrough" after many years of work to access the rapidly growing Chinese beef import market. However, farm bodies have cautioned that farmers must see a dividend from the opening of the market before it can be judged a true success.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the approval is for frozen boneless beef, but it may be possible to "expand the range of products over time". It has already been flagged that the marketplace could be worth well over €100m even in the early stages. China is already the world's second-biggest beef importer and access for Irish beef is seen as a major win for the industry here.