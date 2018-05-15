Irish beef exports must be cut above to break China

In April, Ireland became the first European beef exporter in 18 years to secure access to China's fast-growing consumer market.

Yesterday, delegates on an Irish trade mission to China visited JD.com in Beijing, which is China's second largest ecommerce retailer in both transaction volume and revenue terms, and is growing fast. In 2017, its net revenues were €48bn - up 33pc on the previous year.

A spokesperson for JD.com said that at present it can deliver 99pc of its products to a customer's door within 24 hours of ordering, and 57pc of orders can be filled in six hours or less.