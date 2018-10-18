Farm Ireland
Ireland’s self-sufficiency in beef reaches 683%

The total supply of meat in Ireland reached 1,430,120 tonnes in 2017 Picture; GERRY MOONEY.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Ireland's self-sufficiency in meat and meat products increased from 269pc to 288pc between 2016 and 2017, while self-sufficiency in beef and veal increased by 4.2pc to reach 683pc.

That’s according to new statistics from the CSO, which also show 71.3pc of the total available supply of meat or 1,019,155 tonnes was exported, and the remaining 410,965 tonnes (28.7pc) were used domestically.

The total supply of meat in Ireland reached 1,430,120 tonnes in 2017, an increase of 63,171 tonnes or 4.6pc in comparison to 2016.

Livestock slaughterings increased by 4.9pc to reach 1,130,535 tonnes, while imports of meat and meat products amounted to 299,585 tonnes, an increase of 3.5pc.

Some 41,000t of beef was imported in 2017 up from 37,000t in 2016.

The figures for 2017 come as the culling of cows to offset the impact of the summer drought has seen cattle intakes at beef plants hit a 15-year high for the month of September.

Total September supplies to the factories exceeded 154,000 head - compared to 145,000 head in 2017. Last month's figure is the highest monthly kill in September since 2003, when 160,000 head were processed by the factories.

Online Editors

