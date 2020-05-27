Ireland suspends beef exports to China after 'Atypical' BSE case

Ireland has voluntarily suspended beef exports to China as a result of a 14-year-cow testing positive for Atypical BSE.

The Department identified a suspected case of ‘Atypical BSE’ in a 14-year old cow as a result of its surveillance of ‘fallen’ animals and on May 22, confirmatory tests carried out at the Department’s Central Veterinary Research Laboratory verified the suspect case identified on 14 May as Atypical BSE.

In a statement today, the Department of Agriculture said "Ireland’s BSE controls are effective and consistent with legal requirements and best international practice. These standards are recognised by the OIE (The world organisation for animal health) and are the basis on which Irish beef is exported to some 70 countries worldwide. It is testament to these controls that this suspect BSE case was identified; a demonstrable proof that our food safety controls work."

The OIE has determined that the incidence of Atypical BSE is not considered in determining a country’s BSE risk status, according to the Department.

"The discovery of a rare Atypical case, therefore, does not affect Ireland’s current OIE ‘controlled risk’ status nor our progress towards ‘negligible risk’ status."

As a result Ireland, and in line with the specific protocol agreed with the Chinese authorities, has suspended beef exports to China from 22 May, until an epidemiological report is finalised and discussed with the Chinese authorities.

The Department of Agriculture also confirmed that there are no public health risks associated with this occurrence.

Commenting on the announcement of the suspension of beef exports to China, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said it was a "very disappointing development but one which we hope will only be a temporary setback. It shows the comprehensive and robust controls that are in place in Ireland and this should serve us well in securing the earliest possible resumption of trade with China.

"We understand that the Department of Agriculture will get all of the necessary information back to the Chinese Authorities without delay and engage with them at the highest level to restore the trade. Every market outlet for Irish beef is important, now more than ever, given the market pressures that Covid-19 has brought, particularly across the food service channel."

Online Editors