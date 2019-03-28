Ireland is 'anxious' to trade with Iran, but there are issues - Creed

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said that Ireland is “very anxious to have trade” with Iran as it is an 80 million affluent, middle class market, but there are issues.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said that Ireland is “very anxious to have trade” with Iran as it is an 80 million affluent, middle class market, but there are issues.

He said that issues other than regulatory ones exist that are a “hindrance to doing trade”

In response to questioning in the Dail this week from TD Mick Wallace, who said there is no logic to Ireland not selling beef and sheepmeat to Iran.

“The function of the Department is to open and facilitate trade. We have been on trade missions there with regard to the terms and conditions on which it can happen, but we cannot compel the industry to trade with the people concerned. One issue is how rewarding is that market relative to others.

“Another issue I encountered in conversations I had with agribusinesses previously was how easy was it to get payments out of the country. Issues aside from regulation and the wish to trade still present a difficulty. As I mentioned, there are negotiations taking place at EU level also to facilitate greater trade and interaction.

Minister Creed added that in 2017 Ireland exported €11.5 million worth of goods to Iran and that it is open for our main dairy products and beef and sheepmeat, but that the industry will only sell products there if it is “profitable” and “not just for the sake of it”.

“This is about ensuring whatever markets we are operating in are delivering maximum profitability and returns for the agriculture sector in general,” he said.

“However, that market is being supplied with beef from South America and sheepmeat substantially from Australia and at a price, particularly in the case of South American beef, with which we cannot compete. The point we make in the context of these markets is that it is not wise to have all of one's eggs in one basket in having a diverse range of suppliers.