Ireland is 'anxious' to trade with Iran, but there are issues - Creed

Claire Fox

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said that Ireland is “very anxious to have trade” with Iran as it is an 80 million affluent, middle class market, but there are issues.

He said that issues other than regulatory ones exist that are a “hindrance to doing trade”

In response to questioning in the Dail this week from TD Mick Wallace, who said there is no logic to Ireland not selling beef and sheepmeat to Iran.

“The function of the Department is to open and facilitate trade. We have been on trade missions there with regard to the terms and conditions on which it can happen, but we cannot compel the industry to trade with the people concerned. One issue is how rewarding is that market relative to others.

“Another issue I encountered in conversations I had with agribusinesses previously was how easy was it to get payments out of the country. Issues aside from regulation and the wish to trade still present a difficulty. As I mentioned, there are negotiations taking place at EU level also to facilitate greater trade and interaction.

Minister Creed added that in 2017 Ireland exported €11.5 million worth of goods to Iran and that it is open for our main dairy products and beef and sheepmeat, but that the industry will only sell products there if it is “profitable” and “not just for the sake of it”.

“This is about ensuring whatever markets we are operating in are delivering maximum profitability and returns for the agriculture sector in general,” he said.

“However, that market is being supplied with beef from South America and sheepmeat substantially from Australia and at a price, particularly in the case of South American beef, with which we cannot compete. The point we make in the context of these markets is that it is not wise to have all of one's eggs in one basket in having a diverse range of suppliers.

"We are anxious to explore the possibility of supplying more to that market, but it must be on the basis that it is more rewarding than being in other markets. Ultimately, that is a call for businesses to make.”

Mr Wallace pointed out that since there is more beef in cold storage plants currently than we would like, not selling it to the likes of the Iranians “does not make a great deal of sense”.

He added that while Iran is buying a great deal of meat from Australia, New Zealand and Brazil, it is also buying meat from Romania which indicates that it wants to do business with Europe and that Ireland should take advantage of this.

“In 2018, they imported 160,000 tonnes of meat. It is a huge market which would like to trade with us. They have made it very obvious that they want to do business with us. Other countries are doing business with them and the Europeans are getting around the so-called US sanctions to sell all kinds of stuff. There is no logic to us not doing it,” Mr Wallace told the Dail yesterday.

“Surely, given the current situation, it would be a great boost to the agriculture sector if we developed a better relationship with Iran.”

Mr Wallace added that opening an Irish embassy in Tehran would help boost trade with the country.

“Where there is a will, there is a way. The State must facilitate the industry in selling to the Iranians. The blockage is not being caused by the Minister but is at foreign affairs level. The Minister should play a stronger hand to resolve the issue.”

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




