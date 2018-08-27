Farm Ireland
Ireland continues to be the largest market outlet for UK beef

Ireland continues to be the largest market outlet within the EU for UK beef exports with 19,566 tonnes of beef exported to the region during the first half of 2018, according to the latest available UK trade data.

According to an analysis by the Livestock and Meat Commission in Northern Ireland, this accounted for 35pc of UK beef exports to the EU and was a 22pc increase from the same period in 2017 when 16,057 tonnes of beef were exported from the UK to Ireland.

The volume of UK beef imported into Ireland during the first half of 2018 was similar to the corresponding period in 2016 when the UK exported 19,275 tonnes of beef to Ireland.

Netherlands is the second biggest market for UK beef exports with 13,284 tonnes of beef exported there during the first half of 2018 which accounted for 24pc of total UK beef exports to the EU.

This is a 32pc increase from the corresponding period in 2017 when 10,076 tonnes of UK beef was exported to the Netherlands.

There was also strong growth recorded in the volume of UK beef that was exported to France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Spain, although the volumes involved are small in comparison the UK trade with Ireland and the Netherlands.

Exports of beef from the UK to non-EU markets totalled 6,779 tonnes during the first half of 2017. While this was 14pc lower than the same period in 2017 it was still notably higher that the 5,432 tonnes exported to non-EU destinations during the same period in 2016.

The EU market continues to be the largest single export market for UK beef with 49,686 tonnes exported to the region during the first six months of 2018. This is a 19pc increase from the same period in 2017 when the UK exported 41,758 tonnes of beef to the EU.

A weaker sterling has made UK beef much more competitive on key EU markets.

The average exchange rate during the first half of 2018 was €1 = 88p compared to €1 = 86p in the first half of 2017.

The EU was the destination for 88pc of all beef exports out of the UK during the first half of 2017, an increase from 84pc in the same period last year.

