Ireland accounted for 75pc of Britain's beef imports in November

Irish beef accounted for 75pc of Britain's beef imports in November, according to the latest trade statistics in the UK.

The UK imported 24,600t of fresh/frozen beef in November, 6pc lower year on year and around 1,000t less than in October.

However, imports from Ireland were 18,600t, 1pc higher than last November and constituted 75pc of total imports, up from 70pc a year ago.

According to AHDB Analyst Duncan Wyatt, this increase in market share was also due to drops in volumes from other markets.

Imports from Poland were 18pc lower year on year at 1,900t. German volumes also fell by 40pc to 500t.

Within the overall total, fresh beef imports were 10pc lower year-on-year while frozen shipments were 5pc higher.

"This continues a trend seen throughout 2018.

"In fact, in the year to date, beef imports are 5pc higher at 264,000 tonnes, due to the marked increase in imports of frozen beef," Mr Wyatt said.