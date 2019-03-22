Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 22 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Iodine tablets seem to have given the calves and lambs a boost

Perhaps it is wishful thinking but both the calves and lambs seem to be extra hardy this year.
Perhaps it is wishful thinking but both the calves and lambs seem to be extra hardy this year.
John Joyce

John Joyce

With the recent turn of weather events, I have decided to leave the fertiliser spreader parked up until this wet and windy spell has passed.

My soil sampling report proves for interesting reading.

The entire farm, with the exception of the silage ground, showed a high reading for potash with most fields having an index 4. On the other hand nearly all the farm recorded low levels of phosphate. I would have presumed it would be the other way around given the high levels of meal we are feeding.

The silage ground requires both and it will get a compound this year instead of straight nitrogen to try and address this problem.

On the rest of the farm there is no need for potash, so we will either go with straight phosphate and CAN or a compound with just the two chemicals in the mix.

The entire farm bar two fields requires a tonne or two per acre to top up levels. This will bring them up to the correct pH to get the best use from the soil and the fertiliser.

Knowing exactly what is required on your fields is key with the high cost of fertiliser.

Calving and lambing are now in full swing with no major problems to report. Since the cows and the ewes were feed on Redstart for the duration of the winter I have being placing iodine tablets in the drinking bowls once a week as this crop is low in the trace element.

Also Read

The tablets are a slow controlled release tablet that can be given eight weeks prior to calving, four to six weeks beforehand and throughout the breeding season at the rate of one tablet per cow per week.

Perhaps it is wishful thinking but both the calves and lambs seem to be extra hardy this year.

Turnout

The cows remain on the slats for as long as possible before being placed in the straw bedded calving pens. The aim was to turnout the cows within a few days of calving but the turn in the weather has put a stop to this.

For me it is absolutely key to observe the temperament of the cows and the new heifers at calving. I have zero tolerance for mad cows or wild cattle on the farm.

With so many farm accidents related to issues with cows at calving time I tend to observe from a distance and let them get down to do the job in hand. For years I was jumping into the pen straight after a cow had calved to spray iodine on the calf's naval and check to see is it a bull or heifer. Now I take a more measured and calmer approach to the job and let nature take its course.

No cow has acquired assistance yet, however, the calving gate and jack can be called into action if needed. These two pieces of equipment have been worth their weight in gold for me over the years.

Over the last number of years we have added extra lights and drinking troughs to the calving shed. All the calves are observed after calving to see if they can suck. If they don't, I feed some defrosted colostrum that I have frozen in reserve or in case of a weak calf or a set of twins.

Last week the first pen of factory fit cattle went to slaughter. I was happy with the weights and fat scores. Like other years a batch of cattle will be fed in the sheds with the aim of being ready in late May.

Over the next week I will access what animals will need to be turned out to grass and pick the ones to be finished inside by that date on ad lib meal. It has worked well in recent years.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Co Tipperary

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Calves after moved out after the sale at Kilkenny Mart. Photo: Roger Jones.

The ‘perfect storm’ that saw calves being sold for 50c
William Hepburn, Billy Magee and Thomas White at Raphoe Livestock Mart. Photo Clive Wasson

'Farmers are in no-man's land'
Angus Woods

QPS delivers significant advantages, insists IFA
Westminister

Louise Hogan: Tariff threat must act as a wake-up call on the wider issues in the...
Floods due to heavy rain over night forced Loughrea Mart, Co. Galway to cancel their show and sale this Saturday. The Sale will take place on next Saturday the 23ed. In picture mart manager Jimmy Cooney rounds up a heifer to a dry place in the mart. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

Martin Coughlan: First shots fired at Irish beef fail to dent prices

Factories' 'cold' weight measures cutting €25/hd from beef prices
Pictured from left is, Emily Walsh, Aoibhinn Leahy, Jane McNamara, Susan O'Neill and Aishling O'Neill from Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick City who were announced as winners of the 2019 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak.

City school takes the overall prize in national calf-rearing competition


Top Stories

Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

US ambassador again demands that agriculture be part of EU trade talks
Joe Barry

'Planting broadleaf trees is a gift to the nation'
File photo

PJ Phelan: 'Careless use of pesticides creates unacceptable risks for...
Stock Image.

New campaign targeting earlier castration of calves
The Environment Secretary spoke in support of a public interest test for significant land transfer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Land Commission suggest public interest test for land transfer
A public road divides the farm into a number of natural blocks.

Strong auction bidding sees 220ac Waterford farm fetch €2.6m
Plan ahead to cut your silage costs

Silage contractors set to pass higher costs on to farmers