Iodine tablets seem to have given the calves and lambs a boost

With the recent turn of weather events, I have decided to leave the fertiliser spreader parked up until this wet and windy spell has passed.

My soil sampling report proves for interesting reading.

The entire farm, with the exception of the silage ground, showed a high reading for potash with most fields having an index 4. On the other hand nearly all the farm recorded low levels of phosphate. I would have presumed it would be the other way around given the high levels of meal we are feeding.

The silage ground requires both and it will get a compound this year instead of straight nitrogen to try and address this problem.

On the rest of the farm there is no need for potash, so we will either go with straight phosphate and CAN or a compound with just the two chemicals in the mix.

The entire farm bar two fields requires a tonne or two per acre to top up levels. This will bring them up to the correct pH to get the best use from the soil and the fertiliser.

Knowing exactly what is required on your fields is key with the high cost of fertiliser.

Calving and lambing are now in full swing with no major problems to report. Since the cows and the ewes were feed on Redstart for the duration of the winter I have being placing iodine tablets in the drinking bowls once a week as this crop is low in the trace element.