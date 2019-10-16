'Intimidatory tactics' used by meat protesters are not acceptable, says minister

Protesters who prevented meat industry representatives from attending a Beef Taskforce meeting this week have been criticised by the Agriculture Minister for using "intimidatory tactics".

The protesters were unhappy that all legal actions taken against farmers who blockaded meat factories this past summer because of poor beef prices had not been dropped.

Farmers were concerned about a legal threat over farmers who protested at a C&D Foods plant in Longford.

Minister Michael Creed yesterday said the company was not a party at talks he brokered during the summer between farmers and factories that led to the setting-up of the Beef Taskforce and pickets being stood down at factories.

Meat industry representatives in turn agreed to end legal proceedings against farmers once the pickets were stood down. Mr Creed told the Dáil the agreement brokered between farming bodies and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) could not be expected to extend to C&D Foods.

He also hit out at groups involved in scuffles outside his department on Monday before a taskforce meeting.

"The talks process involved a large number of farm organisations and representatives of the meat industry who were represented by MII. They were brokered by myself and department officials. C&D Foods was not a party to those negotiations.

"We have been assured by MII that all of the injunctions to which all of their constituent members were a party to have been or are in the process of being stood down.

"We did not negotiate an agreement with C&D Foods.

"There are no farmers selling cattle to C&D Foods so to expect that the agreement between farm representatives and MII can have a reach beyond those in the room is not reasonable."

High Court documents show C&D Foods filed motions against two named farmers last month. Notices of discontinuance have not yet been filed, according to court records.

C&D Foods is wholly owned by Larry Goodman and the ABP Group. It says it is financed and managed separately of ABP, one of the country's largest meat processors.

The Beef Taskforce, which was due to meet on Monday, was set up as a platform for farmers and factories to engage on issues and to oversee the implementation of reforms for the sector. It is now unlikely to reconvene within the foreseeable future.

Mr Creed said the scenes outside his department before this week's cancelled meeting were disappointing.

"I would like if we had a situation where those [legal actions] were stood down, but I think the pursuit of that has to be within acceptable norms of engagement and not the kind of intimidatory tactics that were adopted outside of the department, which I don't think anybody in this room would condone.

"It was, I believe, a great pity that farm representatives were not in a position to air the legitimate concerns of farmers at the taskforce."

