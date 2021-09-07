Increased number of cattle from feedlots being slaughtered

The number of cattle originating from units with feedlot status during the first six months of 2021 was 168,000.

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture show that while the total number of cattle slaughtered to the end of June was back almost 48,000 at 756,555 compared to the first six months of 2020, however the numbers originating from feedlots has increased.

The number of cattle originating from units with feedlot status during the first six months of 2021 was 168,000 – a figure that is 18,000 ahead of the 150,000 recorded for the same period in 2020, and puts this year’s over all potential kill for animals originating from controlled finishing units well on course to exceed last year’s total of 299,000.

Last year’s overall figure of 299,000 was itself 10,500 stronger than that for 2019 at 288,500.

The data further shows that at 32,000 the kill from feedlot operations for June of this year was the highest per month in four and a half years and represented over 25pc of all stock processed during that month.

Further analysis indicates that while the total increase in the number of animals from feedlots making their way into the system is up an average of 18,000 on 2020, the months of April, May and June of this year saw an actual increase of 19,500 when compared with the same months in 2020.

From 2017 to the end of 2020 the total number of cattle slaughtered from controlled finishing units was 1,145,500.

Commenting on the figures Brendan Golden IFA’s beef chairman said that “The increase in feedlot numbers is a clear indication of the direction of travel for the finishing sector and the how unviable it has become for the traditional man, especially in relation to costs and reduced CAP payments”

Des Morrison, ICMSA’s beef chairman, expressed concern at the increasing influence of bigger finishers.

“If you have bigger numbers you will get more, but at who’s expense. The minister has stated as recently as last week that he is committed to bringing increased market transparency to all elements of the supply chain, I’m therefore calling on him to commit his department to giving factory price details, specific to those operating under feedlot status.”

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea mart commented said that “While farmers give out about feedlots and their influence on the factory trade they are a very big cog in the mart trade.”