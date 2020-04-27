Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'I'm a farmer at heart': the Iraqi cosmetic surgeon exporting Irish cattle to Algeria

During the week, Dr Ahmed Salman runs a chain of cosmetic surgery clinics

Lure of the great outdoors: Cosmetic surgeon Dr Ahmed Salman with some of the Angus Cattle on his Roundwood Park Farm in Co Wicklow. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Lure of the great outdoors: Cosmetic surgeon Dr Ahmed Salman with some of the Angus Cattle on his Roundwood Park Farm in Co Wicklow. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Lure of the great outdoors: Cosmetic surgeon Dr Ahmed Salman with some of the Angus Cattle on his Roundwood Park Farm in Co Wicklow. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Lure of the great outdoors: Cosmetic surgeon Dr Ahmed Salman with some of the Angus Cattle on his Roundwood Park Farm in Co Wicklow. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

In recent weeks, news of a shipment of cattle to Algeria brought hope to beef farmers who have seen prices fall to a 10-year low.

The man behind the shipment is a new name in the business to most people.

However, exporting animals is nothing new to Dr Ahmed Salman, the cosmetic surgeon behind the shipment.