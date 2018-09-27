IFA to protest outside beef forum, instead of participating

The IFA is to lead a protest of farmers outside next week's beef forum and will not participate in the forum.

IFA President Joe Healy announced that IFA would not be participating in next week’s Beef Forum.

Instead, livestock farmers would instead be protesting outside the meeting, led by the farming organisation.

“IFA has tried to constructively engage at the Beef Forum which is presided over by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, but nothing has been delivered.

"Our patience has run out and we need real action and delivery by the Minister to address the disastrous situation for farmers in the livestock sector,” he said.

The IFA President said the Minister continuously highlights the export growth for the sector, but that this has been built on the back of loss-making beef prices on farms.

"The Minister has refused to tackle the meat processors and has continually talked down the prospects of an increased payment for suckler cows. Beef farmers are sick of it and they want to see some positive action from the Minister,” he said.

“Cattle farmers are raging with the way Minister Creed has allowed the factories to run amok with systematic cattle price cuts, inflicting severe losses on farmers, who are on their knees financially”.