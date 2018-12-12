IFA stages sit in at Department, calling on Minister to name factories guilty of excess carcass trim

The IFA is leading a sit-in protest in the offices of the Minister for Agriculture in Dublin over the refusal of Minister Creed to name the meat factories found guilty of excessively trimming carcases.

The farmers descended on the Department just before lunchtime today.

In addition, the IFA also called on Minister Creed to reject new proposals that could put further restrictions on the important live export trade.

IFA President Joe Healy said, “By refusing to name the offenders involved, Minister Creed is protecting the factories. This is a cover up and it must be exposed.”

Earlier this week, Joe Healy said the statement by Minister Creed to the Dail last week on the factories caught over-trimming carcasses was pathetic and failed utterly to recognise the gravity of the issue.



“What the factories were found out doing were not ‘mistakes’ as the Minister called them, they are offences under the law. Farmers certainly should be repaid as the Minister ‘understands’ the factories have now apparently ‘accepted’. This pathetic response from the Minister and factories shows contempt for farmers.

“The Minister should stop covering up for the factories and publish the list of offenders immediately,” he said.

The Minister had said that he understood Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the representative body for Irish meat processors, has accepted that no individual farmer should be at a loss from a mistake made in a factory in relation to carcass dressings procedures.

“I further understand that processors will now introduce a payment to the farmer supplier to reflect any loss in each case where the Department of Agriculture has imposed a trim fine on a particular carcass.