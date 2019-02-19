Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 19 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

IFA says Minister 'incorrect' to call four-movement rule a 'purely private arrangement'

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

IFA has described as “highly misleading” and “incorrect” the use of the term “a purely private arrangement” which was used by the Minister for Agriculture to describe the four movement rule or any other specification criteria applied by the meat plants.

It comes after the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said the Quality Payment System (QPS) for the payment of bonuses in respect of certain categories of cattle at slaughter plants was introduced by way of agreement between Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

Answering questions from Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, the Minister said his understanding is that the conditions attached to qualification for this bonus payment include a limit on the number of movements of cattle in their lifetime prior to slaughter.

"This is a purely private arrangement between both parties and my Department has no role in its design or implementation.at processor is paid an administrative fee for collecting the levy."

However, according to the IFA, the introduction of the Quality Payment System (QPS) was a public matter, which included debate in Dail Eireann at the time.

"The QPS was introduced in 2009 in order to reward farmers for producing quality. This moved away from the old flat pricing structure and is based on scientific research by Teagasc. It rewards farmers for higher meat yield and does not include any carcass weight limit.

"There was a fully open, robust and lengthy discussion about this at the time. As part of the QPS system, an additional ‘in-specification’ bonus was introduced which paid farmers a top-up bonus (then 6c per kg, now 12c per kg) for satisfying a number of market requirements, including coming from a quality assured herd. The bonus specifications were fully transparent at the time and have been published weekly since 2009.

"At the time, the meat factories claimed these specifications were being demanded by retailers, buyers and consumers, a claim they continue to make.

Also Read

"At the end of last year, the IFA engaged Economist Jim Power to look at certain aspects of the beef sector. As part of this, he is independently investigating the extent to which, the claims made by factories regarding specifications are still being demanded by retailers and buyers."

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Tim MacRaith

'The 30-month age limit has to be scrapped'
Shane McKiernan, with Overall Champion of the Show, Drumcrow Prosecco exhibited by Margaret Mc Kiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan receiving the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Trophy from Shane Kilraine, President, and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Championship from Mack Crowe, President, Irish Aberdeen Angus Society with Joe Moran, judge.

Prosecco pops Champion fizz - Cavan-bred bull crowned at Angus and...
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: 'We took a leap of faith last week when we bought two...
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ulster farmers angry at increase in cattle imports from south of the Border

MEP's want EU countries to move away from live exports (Irish...
Live shipping exports

Fianna Fail call for emergency meeting with Minister to address live...
Grouping cows according to body condition score (BCS) at the start of the housing period is the best way to minimise feed costs

How to reduce your suckler cow feeding costs


Top Stories

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images

Hogan says Brexit the reason for 'disproportionate' number of...

Strong grass growth drives store price rally

Lab-grown steak could be worse for climate than flatulent cattle - scientists

Fertiliser and feed inputs have to be cut, warns senior inspector
(stock picture)

Investigation underway after dead animals found on farm
Hitting the hay: Mairead McGuinness interviews Leo Varadkar and Michael Creed at the Farm Friday event, which was streamed live on Facebook. Picture: O'Gorman Photography

Margaret Donnelly: 'Leo said farmers were the lifeblood of our economy, but...
Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon

Shareholder return declines 6.8pc at Kerry Group, despite rise in profits