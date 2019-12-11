IFA block Dunnes Stores distribution centre in beef protest

The IFA is continuing its stream of recent beef price protests with a blockade taking place today at the Dunnes Stores depot in Cornelscourt Dublin.

It follows similar blockades at Aldi and Lidl distribution centres last week in Co Kildare and Co Cork, along with blockades at a Tesco distribution outlet and Musgraves who own Supervalu and Centra in Kilcock, Co Kildare staged this week as part of an ongoing protest by farmers who want an increase in beef prices. IFA President Joe Healy has accused various supermarkets of “being part of a race to the bottom” with their discounting policy which has a direct and negative impact on the prices farmers get for their produce. “If anybody believes the retailer takes the full hit in these discounting campaigns, they are living in cloud cuckoo land. This week, IFA made a submission for stronger retail legislation, including the establishment of an independent regulator who will take on the retail bosses,” IFA president Joe Healy stated.

“It cannot happen soon enough, assuming the Government is prepared to stand up and take on the powerful interests which dominate the food chain.”

Mr Healy said that Irish farmers are overdue a significant beef price increase. He added that the latest Bord Bia Beef Price Index shows that the gap between Irish prices and our main export markets has widened again.

“It now stands at 21c/kg, up from 20c/kg the previous week. This gap has increased from 5c/kg in mid-October to 21c/kg last week, highlighting the improvement in beef market prices to the factories.

“The facts are the factories have pocketed these market improvements over the last five to six weeks and the Bord Bia Price Index proves this,” said Mr Healy.

“Factories don’t have to wait for ‘price-setting Friday’ as stated by ABP in their press release last week. They should increase prices today and we are driving home the message to retailers. “Tell your suppliers to treat farmers fairly.”

Online Editors