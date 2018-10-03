The Irish Farmers Association has said the Government should see their protest outside the Department of Agriculture today as a ‘warning shot’.

IFA Beef Protest: Farmers take to the streets to deliver ‘warning shot’ to Government over beef prices

Speaking to beef farmers, at a protest in Dublin today IFA President Joe Healy said the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed must stop standing 'idly by as beef farming goes down the tubes'.

Joe Healy said the protest is a warning shot for Minister Creed and hit out at the Beef Forum.

“Under the Minister’s Chairmanship, the Forum has become a mudguard for inaction. It isn’t even a talking shop. Recent meetings have become ‘death by powerpoint’ as farmers get presentation after presentation designed to run down the clock. There is no real engagement on the key issues,” he said. Joe Healy said

“The Minister hasn’t lifted a finger while the factories have robbed farmers by systematically cutting cattle prices. At the same time, prices to farmers are rising in our main export market in the UK.”

He said that while Minister Creed was trying to wash his hands in relation to beef prices he has no excuse next Tuesday in the Budget.

"He must show beef farmers that he is on their side by providing additional support for the Suckler sector," he said.

However, a spokesperson for the Minister said the Government is strongly committed to supporting Ireland’s beef farmers and developing Ireland’s Beef sector.