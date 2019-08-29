'If something major isn't done for farmers soon, I can't see farming continuing'

Damien OBrien at last weeks Ballinasloe Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

Ballinasloe, Galway Damien has a 25-cow suckler herd and is a sheep farmer on 140ac in Woodlawn.

"The talks don't seem to have got anywhere. Price is the biggest issue and a price rise wasn't achieved. Farming is our way of life and none of us can change from it too easily. Hopefully beef prices are at their worst and, come October 31, won't go down further. Europe must stand by us."

Damien is in two minds whether to apply for the Brexit bail-out fund: "It will be worth €1,000 to me but I will have to cut cattle numbers. If quality is maintained, there will be a market for continental cattle rather than black and whites."

Michael Meehan

Michael Meehan at last weeks Ballinasloe Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

Ballinasloe

Michael, 77, has been farming in Caltra since he left school at 14. He has a suckler herd and fattens lambs on 120ac. He has six sons - the Meehans are a renowned GAA family. Michael attended the recent protests.

"Farmers were right to vent their grievances. We got slight concessions but it's not enough. Price is the important issue. Factories can keep prices low when there are plenty of cattle. I think the market is over-supplied."

On the future of his farm, he says: "I'm third-generation. I spent my whole life improving the quality of the land and would be disappointed if it was planted or left idle. I hope some of my sons will continue farming but they won't do so full time.

Eilish Curley

Eilish Curley at last weeks Ballinasloe Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

Ballinasloe Mart

Eilish has been manager of Ballinasloe for four years, and is from a farming background.

"Beef farmers are losing money and this can't be sustained. Brexit is up in the air and no one knows what's going to happen.

"There's not enough being done by government.

"If something major is not done for farmers in the immediate future, I can't see farming continuing - land will be planted or could be left idle."

Jim Finneran

Jimmy Finneran at last weeks Ballinasloe Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

Ballygar

Jim farms beef, sheep and sucklers on 130ac in Kilmore. He has 80ac of forestry, of which some was planted 20 year ago..

"Farmers were ill advised to protest as, with the uncertainty of Brexit, there was never a chance of getting a price rise at this time. People are not eating as much beef and there's a huge threat to the future of suckler farming in the west.

"We need €4.50 per kg for prime beef from the suckler herd. The threat of beef from South America is alarming."

Looking forward, Jim says "In five years' time, people will be sheep farming in the west. There are also opportunities for farmers to get involved in the tourism industry and there will be initiatives to protect the environment."

Dermot Duffy

Dermot Duffy at last weeks Ballinasloe Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography

Ballinasloe

Dermot, 55, finishes cattle on 190ac in Eyrecourt. He also runs an off-farm business. "Factories work on a supply and demand basis and they're not the monsters people make them out to be. Hundreds of farmers in the area are in the GLAS scheme. We are producing top-quality green animals and this is not being adequately promoted." The ageing profile of farmers also worries Dermot. "Young people won't stay in farming. It's a wonderful way of life but at 55, I'm too old to change my farm enterprise. I can't see my children farming so I will consider early retirement and renting the land within 10 years."

