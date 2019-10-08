'If prices get worse, I will look at planting some of the land'

Storm Powell travelled to Blessington Mart in Co Wicklow to hear farmers' views on beef prices, Brexit and the outlook for winter

A 535Kg Dairy Cow made €1180 during last week's Blessington Mart sales. Photo Kevin Byrne Photography
PJ is a dry stock and suckler farmer on 43ac. "Trade was bad today," he says. "I was hoping to sell four heifers but I'm bringing two back home. I was very disappointed. Prices are back €200 a head on this time last year. If factories prices are poor, it affects the mart. I hope to leave the cows on grass until mid-November as they are healthier outdoors. I have plenty of feed, unlike last March."

On Brexit, he says "no one knows the outcome If cattle prices get worse, farmers will get out of farming altogether. If things don't pick up, I will look at planting some of the land."

"I've a mixed farm, sheep and sucklers," says James who is a full-time farmer on 130ac near Glendalough. James was selling cattle in Blessington. "I like to pay my bills before the winter sets in and will be selling more over the next few weeks to generate income," he says.

"Current cattle prices are a concern. Sucklers are taking a price cut each year. If we can't make them pay, what will we do? I will be wintering 40 to 50 head, most of them indoors. I'll probably house them from the middle of October. It's a bit earlier than usual but, unlike last year, we have plenty of feed.

"Brexit will have an impact on beef particularly if tariffs are introduced. Extra expenses incurred by factories and retailers will be passed onto the producer.

"The uncertainty has already affected the trade. Profits are made when goods are scarce so I hope supplies will not be too great."

Brian (28) farms 130ac with a mix of beef, sucklers and sheep. He also works off-farm in Dublin. "I'm hoping to sell cattle shortly but I'm not sure if I should wait to see if prices increase. I am concerned about the market," says Brian who rears most of his own cattle.

"I haven't housed any yet. They are healthier outdoors. I will keep them out as long as possible. I've made enough silage to winter them.

On Brexit, Brian says " a no-deal Brexit looks likely at the moment and will have implications for our beef trade."

Fit and healthy 91-year-old Peter is from Ballyteague where he farms beef cattle and sheep on 40ac.

Peter spent most of his working life with the ESB but retired in 1992 and has been farming since the 1950s when he first bought land.

"I mightn't be able to pitch bales any longer," he says "but I do all the buying and selling and I'm on the land every day," he says.

"He was at the mart to keep an eye on prices having sold nine cattle the previous week.

"Prices are bad. I blame Brexit and also the glut as a result of the recent protests. I can't see beef prices improving till next year."

Peter is planning to house the cattle from November 1st till the end of April, "but I may have to bring them in a bit earlier. It was a great summer for feed.

"Brexit will take time but will be sorted eventually. We can't have a border. It will affect the price of cattle."

Thomas (34) is a full time farmer on 340ac of which 300ac are rented.

His main enterprise is sheep and he also keeps 30 suckler cows.

He sells his weanlings in November and April and replaces them with his own calves. "Factories are determining the finished price. If beef farmers don't get an adequate price, the breeder also suffers," he says.

"Confidence is low at present, farmers are slower to buy at the mart and afraid to pay too much. Brexit is not helping. There is a fear of tariffs. We can't have a realistic opinion until something is decided."

Thomas doesn't plan to house his cattle until the first week in November. "We have plenty of feed this year. The age profile of farmers is a concern. In ten years' time, farmers will be scarce as young people don't show an interest in the land."

Derek (42) runs a suckler and sheep enterprise on 52ac in Piperstown.

He also works off farm and was at the mart to sell two bullocks.

"Because of a decrease in factory prices, mart prices have also fallen in recent weeks. Grass is getting scarce now. I am waiting to sell and I rear my own replacements," he says. "Unless the ground gets very wet, I am not planning to house cattle until November."

"I might sell my cattle and take it easy for the winter" says 83-year-old Denis who farms in Painstown. "If I sell, they won't be replaced till next February or March though, I know, store prices are dear in the spring and it doesn't leave much room for profit."

Denis doesn't feel that the mart prices have been affected by the factories. "But maybe they will be later on."

