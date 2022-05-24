ICSA casts doubt on Teagasc beef budget models

The ICSA wants at least €7.50/kg for beef for winter finishing systems

The ICSA has claimed a much higher beef price will be needed by beef finishers this winter than has previously been suggested by Teagasc.

ICSA Beef chair Edmund Graham has called on the meat industry to begin negotiations with their customers that will deliver at least €7.50/kg for beef for winter finishing systems,” Graham said.

He is calling on beef processors to make plans for guaranteeing minimum prices for winter finishing, which should be linked to cattle ration price.

ICSA says its figures are based on examining Teagasc models and claimed its analysis accounts for factors Teagasc are “not facing up to”.

On the variable costs, ICSA said Teagasc figures are not realistic in terms of accounting for mortality.

“We have included a calculation based on one per cent mortality. Teagasc figures also tend to over-estimate kill-out percentage and weight gain, particularly in the context of decreasing beef merit in the dairy herd.

“The Teagasc figures also assume top-class silage and tend to ignore weight loss at purchase and at housing and assume no setbacks. This is not realistic in real farm situations,” he said.

ICSA also said there was an “elephant in the room” regarding fixed costs. “Traditionally, some models used to assume that subsidies covered fixed costs and some variable costs, but that doesn’t take into account the fact that most winter finishers traditionally had high payments per hectare because their system was built around high slaughter premium and special beef premium payments,” said Mr Graham.

“These payments have been decimated in recent years and will be further reduced in the coming CAP.”

Mr Graham said fixed costs were escalating, adding that while much of the commentary has rightly zoned in on a trebling of fertiliser and a doubling of feed and fuel costs, account also needs to be taken of other price hikes.

“While it may not seem much, the price of a wheel for a wheelbarrow has trebled. But this is just a simple example of huge escalation in all hardware costs, from fencing to steel to timber.

“Simple repairs to fences, sheds and yards are all costing thousands rather than hundreds.

“All of this must be factored into decisions on whether to feed cattle or not.”