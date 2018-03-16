ICBF place five bulls on the market with reserve of €2,500

Included are two Limousin bulls, two Angus and a Shorthorn, all of which have now met their target semen requirement and were primarily selected based on their replacement index.

All are rated five star across their breed and have replacement € values ranging from €156 to €105 and calving difficulties between 1.3pc and 5.4pc.

The highest index value bull is the Shorthorn from Philip Salter’s herd — Castlehaven Rocky (SH4376) — with a replacement index of €156 and calving difficulty rated at 2.3pc.