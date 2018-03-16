ICBF place five bulls on the market with reserve of €2,500
Five Gene Ireland bulls have been placed on the market for open bidding by ICBF with a minimum reserve of €2,500 each.
Included are two Limousin bulls, two Angus and a Shorthorn, all of which have now met their target semen requirement and were primarily selected based on their replacement index.
All are rated five star across their breed and have replacement € values ranging from €156 to €105 and calving difficulties between 1.3pc and 5.4pc.
The highest index value bull is the Shorthorn from Philip Salter’s herd — Castlehaven Rocky (SH4376) — with a replacement index of €156 and calving difficulty rated at 2.3pc.
The Limousin bulls are Coisceim Lex (LM4356) and Montclare Lopez (LM4358) from Michael Montgomery’s herd, Clohaninchy, Quilty, Ennis. The former has an index of €118 with calving difficulty rated at 4pc, while the latter has an index of €106 and calving difficulty listed at 5.4pc. The two Angus bulls being offered are Captainshill Peter and McKeague Noddy (AA4357), with respective replacement indexes of €112 and €105 and calving difficulties of 3.2pc and 1.3pc.