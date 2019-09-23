'I was shocked at how depressed the beef industry is in the South'

He feels that the negativity of beef farmers is understandable given the state of the industry.

"Beef farmers in the North are going out of business too, but it's happening underneath the radar," he said.

Mr Orr farms 500 acres; he has a flock of 400 pure-bred Lleyn ewes and a herd of 100 mainly Hereford-cross suckler cows. The lambs are all sold deadweight and the calves are finished to beef.

Thriving: Lleyn sheep grazing at Dale Orr’s Churchtown farm, near Strangford, Co Down

He farms in partnership with his father, who is semi-retired, and he also employs two people on the farm.

"I was shocked to see how depressed the industry was in the South," he said. "We are facing the same issues, but there are no protests or as much anger. Perhaps we're not as militant… I think it might be 'heads in the sand' stuff."

People are equally depressed about the state of the beef industry in Northern Ireland, he said, but just not as outspoken.

"Younger suckler farmers are going down the dairy route, while older farmers say there is no one following behind," Mr Orr said.

"There is only so much milk powder the worlds needs. Everyone can't go into dairy."

Mr Orr says people at the top don't seem to have a plan, and pointed out that the price he is getting from ABP for his organic beef is back £1/kg on two years ago at £3.90/kg.

Brexit

He is also "incredibly concerned" about Brexit, and its possible impact on Northern Ireland's sheep sector in particular.

"While most of our beef is sold in the UK, 75pc of our lamb goes to the EU and I'm not sure there will be a market for it," he said.

"Every day the position of the Government changes. Everybody is worried about it up here."

The Orrs made the big switch to organic farming in 1998 after the BSE crisis saw beef prices collapse.

"The beef price was extremely depressed, and beef was our principal enterprise," he said. "The price went as low as £1.40/kg, and at that time organic beef price was twice the conventional price.

"There was also a generous five-year government grant to convert your farm to organic. It made commercial sense to give it a try for five years."

Some 21 years on, the Orrs are still farming organically, and the business has thrived.

"I've no regrets of going down the organic route. I've learned things that I'd never learned before," Mr Orr said. "It encourages you to innovate and try new things."

Organic restrictions

Sprays are the main thing Mr Orr misses from conventional farming.

"I would love to be able to spray the headlands in the fields and stop weeds from getting established in fields. If I could spot-spray, I would be happy, but the rules are the rules," he said.

Mr Orr focuses on maximising production from forage and minimising concentrate usage. The grazing swards contain a high percentage of white clover, and the silage swards contain red clover.

"Clover has played a key role in the grassland management of this farm," he said.

Turnips are also grown to overwinter ewes and cows.

Mr Orr now runs a closed Hereford herd of suckler cows, having experimented with South Devons and Aberdeen Angus in the early years. The main criticism of the Hereford is their confirmation, he explained.

"We never get a U grade, we would get some R grades, but the majority would be O+," he said.

However, in terms of handling, he said Herefords are a "pleasure" and suit the organic system very well.

Sheep

On the sheep side of the business, he explained that the pure-bred Lleyn ewes had been an all-round success.

"They don't need any concentrates, and they thrive very well off meal," he said.

Mr Orr added that the Lleyn breed is noted for having very few feet issues, which is a huge labour saving benefit.

However, he lamented the fact that there is no outlet for organic lamb in Northern Ireland - his lamb is sold as a conventional product.





'Growth was incredible - the herbal ley was doing the trick'

Inspired by the results of Teagasc research into herbal leys, Co Down organic beef and sheep farmer Dale Orr decided to sow 30 acres as a trial in 2018, to see how they performed against his red clover swards.

Herbal leys or multi-species swards are a combination of plants made up of legumes such as red and white clover, herbs such as plantain or chicory and ryegrass or timothy.

The advantage is that the animals have a choice with different plants growing at different periods of the year, while legumes can fix nitrogen and herbs can act as an anthelmintic, reducing the need for dosing.

The added advantage is that the herbs and clovers are highly digestible, which drives live weight gains and improves kill-out percentage, Mr Orr said.

At a recent discussion group walk on his farm, visiting farmers — although sceptical about the high content of herbs which they perceived to be ‘weeds’ in the sward — were most impressed with the performance figures presented by Mr Orr for the stock being grazed

.

Some of the sheep have been fed on white clover ley

From his observations, Mr Orr is finding that the lambs finish much quicker and that they graze ‘cleaner’ — requiring minimal worm dosing on his farm.

“We sowed the crop at the end of May but it didn’t really get going until mid-August due to the drought in the summer of 2018. When it did start going, it did really well,” he said.

At the end of January this year, Mr Orr put the first 200 sheep that lambed on the farm on the new ley. At eight weeks, the lambs were weighed and got vaccinated.

“They had done really well, much better than usual,” said Mr Orr. “We weighed them again at 12 weeks, and their growth was incredible.

“It was obvious that the herbal ley was doing the trick.”

Mr Orr weaned the batch of lambs at 14-16 weeks, and growth rates remained very strong.

“The lambs on the traditional white clover grass were growing at about 260gr/day, but the lambs on the herbal lay were doing about 400gr/day at that stage,” he said.

“We had never experienced lambs with growth like that on the farm.”

Further, Mr Orr said that because the lambs were thriving so strongly, he didn’t have to worm them.

“They were as clean as anything, and it wasn’t until very recently that they got their first worming. The lambs on the traditional swards, you could see that they were dirty,” he said.

Herbal leys need to be grazed rotationally, with management influenced by the sward mix. Care is needed with establishment as weed control can be a problem in poorly established swards, and very few spray options are available.

Animals should ideally spend the whole season on this sward to minimise growth checks or bloat risks.

In terms of downsides to herbal leys, Mr Orr said that because he is an organic farmer, he cannot spray, so weeds can become an issue. As a solution, he tops the grass every second rotation — it also keeps the grass quality up.

Indo Farming