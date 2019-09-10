'I can't afford to put diesel in my van with the beef price I'm getting'

Frontline: Patrick Crowe protesting outside the Kepak plant near Ennis
Frontline: Patrick Crowe protesting outside the Kepak plant near Ennis

Dan Danaher

Clare farmer Patrick Crowe is one of those who have stood outside factory gates in recent weeks in the battle for a fair return from their cattle.

The beef farmer from Carabane, Kilmurry McMahon told the Farming Independent that more than 20 years ago he went out to meet former Agriculture Joe Walsh in Brussels to see if he could convince him to help farmers.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

At that time, farmers were getting 38pc of the retail price of beef. He said farmers, who were "crippled" by low prices were now trying to increase their share of the retail price from 20pc to 45pc to make a living.

"The consumer is still paying the same amount of money for meat. There is no reason why I should be penalised because I am producing a perfect product yet the factories still will not pay me properly.

"If I was getting 63pc of the retail price of beef I would be wealthy. I would be able to buy clothes for my kids more than once a year," he said.

"If I was getting €4.20 for bulls, €4.30 for steers and €4.40 for heifers, €3,50 for cows and aged bulls, I can make a profit. I have 55 suckling cows and I bring the calves through to finish.

"If we don't get these prices, as small farmers we go broke."

The recent talks, he said, achieved nothing for beef farmers.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"I produce a quality product but no one wants to pay me for it. I am not a greedy man."

Patrick, who has a wife and four daughters, said he can't afford to put diesel in his van with the beef price he is getting.

"If I sell more cattle at the price I am getting, I will be cutting my other wrist. If I do it for the third time, I will be cutting my throat.

"I have four beautiful healthy girls. I want to mind them and buy shoes for them, buy clothes and their school bag.

"My jeep is 2005. If I get driven off the land, the schools will close, the shops will close, the post offices are going.

"I can't afford to feed cattle. I have 13 cattle that I would like to finish at Christmas time. I can't afford to buy nuts to finish them. If I do, I put myself in a bigger hole," he said.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has said the producer share of the retail beef price is closer to two-thirds.

It says the current price pressure in the sector is linked to depressed demand for beef in European and UK markets and uncertainty surrounding Brexit. "Based on independently published data on Irish retail sales prices, on the mix of beef cuts purchased by Irish consumers and the yield factors involved, the actual price paid to beef producers represents 63pc of the average retail beef price on a carcase weight equivalent."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Members of Monty Python in The Life of Brian

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Problem with beef protests is different farmers want...
A number of plants are still being blockaded (Brian Lawless/PA)

Beef industry shutdown: Deadlock deepens as factories walk out of talks
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Beef Protests: Plans for beef talks collapse at last minute as protests...
Anger: A protester a meat factory. Picture: Mark Condren

Beef Plan to stage 'peaceful' protests as beef talks set to resume tomorrow
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmerr protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'Independent farmers' not expected to attend beef talks
Stock image

Applications to attach and commit protesters at beef plants struck out...
Skidoo herd is being dispersed after more than half a century

One of the largest and longest-established Charolais herds set for...


Top Stories

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (AP)

Levelling of payments across Europe offers new threat to farmers
John Gibbons from An Taisce. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dairygold under fire on grass-fed campaign
The arbitration ruling also stated that both sides must now negotiate furthe

Farmers could hit jackpot after Kerry Group ruling
Solutions: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will try to find ‘common ground’ in talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

No-deal Brexit to spark rural recession as cities prosper
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Minister dismisses post-Brexit proposal for agrifood as 'insufficient' to...
Stock image.

Serious Limerick fish kill started in Cork farm
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Supermarket warehouses new target of beef protests