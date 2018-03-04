Farm Ireland
How this stock judge gets his selections down to a T

Islandview Mr T, Reserve Champion and second highest price bull, with exhibitor, Tommy Mc Laughlin from Lifford, Co. Donegal. The bull sold for €6,400.
Islandview Mr T, Reserve Champion and second highest price bull, with exhibitor, Tommy Mc Laughlin from Lifford, Co. Donegal. The bull sold for €6,400.
John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, with his prizewinning bull, Brocca Matchmaker, and Kevina O'Connell
Paddy McDermot (handler) and Val Keane, Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle (exhibitor) with Moheedian Monty
Jane Ryan, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary and David Erskine, judge with the Champion of the Show and highest price bull, Kilvilcorris Mark, at Tullamore which sold for €9,000.

Martin Ryan

Monaghan Charolais breeder David Erskine has been a very successful breeder and exhibitor for many years with his Fieldview Herd at Crosses noted for bringing out show champions and taking home top prices.

As he carefully assessed the animals parading the judging ring at Tullamore before deciding their order for the rosettes, the general observation from the farmers and breeders at the ringside was "he's a good judge and very fair".

Matching rosettes with prices is always a challenge because the beauty of the beast can often be in the eye of the beholder and the most fancied by the judge is often not the bidders choice under the auctioneer's hammer in the salesring.

David Erskine's record at this sale of gauging the bidders' preferences when awarding the rosettes was truly remarkable.

His selection for champion of show, Matt Ryan's Kilvilcorris Mark, topped the sale at €9,000 and the reserve champion, Islandview Mr T, was the second highest priced bull at €6,400.

Rankings

But the buyers' approval of his rankings in the showring did not stop at that.

Of the 20 bulls to which he awarded first and second places in the show classes, 14 were sold under the hammer and included the top three prices of the day and five of the seven highest prices paid at the sale.

Also Read

The aforesaid 14 bulls averaged €4,667, almost €1,000 above the overall sale average which was vindication of David Erskine's judgement getting the approval of the ringside observers.

RESULTS

Bulls born May 2, 2016 to June 8, 2016

1 Louise Quinn, Ballymoran House, Edenderry, Co Offaly

2 Thomas McGowan Jr, Coolnashanna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

3 Thomas McGowan Jr, Coolnashanna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

 

Bulls born June 9, 2016 to July 25, 2016

1 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,

Co Sligo

2 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,

Co Sligo

3 Michael Joseph Brehony, Scregg, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon

 

Bulls born July 26, 2016 to September 4, 2016

1 Vincent McBrien, Camber, Corriga, Co Leitrim

2 Brendan Feeney, Scurmore, Enniscrone,

Co Sligo

3 John Bambrick, Baurnafea, Castlewarren,

Co Kilkenny

 

Bulls born September 5, 2016 to September 17, 2016

1 Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary

2 Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary

3 Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

 

Bulls born September 18, 2016 to September 26, 2016

1 Val Keane, Mohedian, Croghan, Boyle,

Co Roscommon

2 Matt Ryan, Clonismullen, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co Tipperary

3 Jim Geoghegan, Lisnagree, Streamstown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

 

Bulls born September 29, 2016 to October 15, 2016

1 Tommy McLaughlin, Ballygorman, Malinhead, Lifford, Co Donegal

2 William Scanlon, Furmoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport, Co Mayo

3 Mattie Kelly, Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

 

Bulls born October 20, 2016 to November 14, 2016

1 Joseph Whittaker, Derrygolan, Tullamore, Co Offaly

2 Kevin Whelan, Spafield, Ballykelly,

Borris In Ossory, Portlaoise, Co Laois

3 William Flynn, Tullyvillage, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

 

Bulls born November 21, 2016 to December 12, 2016

1 John Barry Moran, Brocka, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath

2 Eugene Hand, Brideswell, Athlone,

Co Westmeath

 

Bulls born December 13, 2016 to January 6, 2017

1 William Scanlon, Fermoyle, Carrowniskey, Westport,Co Mayo

2 David Rattigan, Main Street, Elphin, Co Roscommon

3 John Lynn, Enniscoe, Castlehill, Ballina, Co Mayo

 

Bulls born January 7, 2017 to February 7, 2017

1 Edward Walsh, Aghafad, Carrickmacross,

Co Monaghan

2 Tommy McLaughlin, Ballygorman, Malinhead, Lifford, Co Donegal

3 Oliver Gilsenan, Ballymacad, Oldcastle, Co Meath


Jane Ryan, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary and David Erskine, judge with the Champion of the Show and highest price bull, Kilvilcorris Mark, at Tullamore which sold for €9,000.

