Every calving season brings with it both positives and negatives, some of which are rare and unusual like in this case, congenital joint laxity.

How this calf went from deformed to perfectly normal in just three days

Congenital means the condition is present at birth and this Limousin calf was born with the rate condition.

The first three photos were taken 24 hours after the birth of the calf, the last photo was taken 2 days after the initial photos, by which time the calf was rising and standing normally, albeit with some degree of joint laxity. “Congenital joint laxity is sometimes seen with an associated dwarfism. Although the cause of congenital joint laxity is unknown, some researchers have suggested manganese and selenium deficiency as a possible cause," said Gerard McGovern, a Scottish large animal vet, has worked with similar cases over his many years practicing and who worked with this case.

“Lateral bowing of the forelimbs and laxity of the fetlock joints are commonly seen, as in this case,” said Gerard. It is characterised by having a lot of movement in the joints of the lower leg, hence the difficulty in getting up and in remaining in the standing position. “This particular calf was standing and sucking the cow without help in three days. However, this calf will always have a degree of joint laxity but should continue to thrive,” he said.