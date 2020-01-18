How fodder beet is delivering the results for autumn calvers

In addition, the cows were treated for stomach fluke as we had an issue with it in recent years.

I used a pour-on with all cattle having their tails trimmed. This helps with the control of lice and keeps the suckler cow clean, especially if a cow needs help at calving or when the calf is getting its first drink. All animals were treated for the three stages of fluke.

With the mild weather over the last few weeks, lice was becoming a problem so it was first on the agenda. It was more noticeable in the cattle housed in the older sheds and didn't seem to be a problem in the newer shed which has better ventilation.

These were orally dosed with Levafas Diamond. The weanlings were also treated for lungworm about a month after housing as they were still coughing and maybe it was no help that they were grazing very tight before housing.

The cost of the dosing and the labour involved in the job far outweighs the lack of thrive if animals are affected by these parasites.

Approximately three weeks after housing one pen of light weanlings went off form and most of them had to be treated with an antibiotic. We are still none the wiser as to the cause, but suspect that the stress of being housed was a factor.

Next year I will consider vaccinating the weanlings. It won't solve all problems with housing, but from talking to other farmers it has greatly reduced the problems with viruses in the sheds.

Minerals

I have also introduced pre-calver minerals into the cows' diet.

Again it is just dusted on top of their silage. I am a firm believer in giving cows plenty of minerals before calving as it aids the delivery of hardy and lively calves.

Also it is noticeable that there are very few cows retaining the placenta and they go back in calf very easy if they are in good condition.

We are using a high iodine mix and they are getting 70grs per head daily.

The weanlings are also getting a dusting of minerals and these are on a high copper mix.

Another job that I usually do in January is to do a stock-take of the feed left in the yard. I estimate we have only used about 40pc of the silage so far even though we have more stock on the farm than other winters.

The low fodder usage can be attributed to the later than usual housing of the stock, and the very good quality of the silage.

So even if the spring remains wet or gets harsh there should be ample fodder left.

For the first time, I have introduced fodder beet for the beef animals and the autumn calvers to maintain their body condition.

It has been pre-washed and we are collecting it ourselves. I have very little experience with feeding this product, but the two things I have noticed so far is the decrease in silage consumption and the animals' contentment in the morning.

There seems to be plenty of beet around this year so I will keep using it, in addition to a high maize ration in the diet.

The slurry season is nearly upon us. Our tanks are about two thirds full so I won't be rushing out with any slurry yet, bar one tank that some water got into - this will need to be lowered by a few feet.

We have now divided and penned the beef cattle into those that will be stored for the winter and those that will be fed to be finished out of the sheds. This will focus us on the level of feeding that these animals require. And hopefully by the time they are finished, beef prices might have improved.

Indo Farming