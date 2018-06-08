Thankfully, the long awaited sunshine arrived to coincide with first cut silage making.

Thankfully, the long awaited sunshine arrived to coincide with first cut silage making.

How a smartphone could take the hard work out of fencing

Many beef farmers now opt for an early, high quality first cut as opposed to delaying the cutting date with the aim of going for bulk, especially where finishing cattle is involved.

Whilst silage activity was in full swing I attended the Alltech One conference in Lexington, Kentucky. Billed annually as the Ideas conference, it brings together the sharpest minds in agriculture from throughout the world. 0ver three days, 4,000 delegates are informed on topics including agri-business, health and wellness, crop science and all animal species. Lexington is the home of Alltech's global headquarters and was the home of the company's founder, Dr Pearse Lyons.

Dr Lyons sadly passed away in March of this year but his work was remembered during the conference. The Lyons family and Alltech staff paid tribute to his memory, while the progressive and thought provoking nature of the conference embodied the true spirit of Dr Lyons.