Highland cattle attract interest in online sale

A five year old highland cow and bull calf fetched an impressive €2,310 at Dowra mart, Co Cavan on Saturday.

The cow and calf were bought by an online bidder, believed to be from the Kildare/ Dublin area.

A representative from Dowra mart said “ There was a lot of interest in this particular lot, we don’t know exactly why. There were a lot of bidding from around the ring as well as a few online bidders, there was a great cheer from around the ring when they eventually were sold.”

The change in weather pattern in recent weeks as well as the further lifting of coronavirus restrictions has led to an increase in livestock being sold through marts, according to the mart worker.

“There has been much more demand for livestock. As well as the lifting of Covid 19 restrictions, good grass growth around the country has meant that farmers have more confidence to go out and buy stock", the mart worker said.

This increase in farmer confidence is reflected through the rest of the sale, where a total of 350 different lots were sold. Online bidding company Mart Eye said “ trade was very strong for all classes of cattle. A big show of dry cows met a very sharp trade, in particular the quality cows were very dear with a continuing strong demand from Northern Ireland customers.”

Online Editors