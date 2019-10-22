Hereford Prime delivering premium prices for farmers

Michael Cleary, Irish Hereford Prime and Tim Kennedy, Newport Mart at the Hereford Show and Sale.
Martin Ryan

A near-doubling in the use of Hereford sires on dairy herds is being attributed to the breed bonus being paid on the cross-bred beef animals.

"There is a seasonal bonus of up to 20 c/kg available through Hereford Prime, which is making a big difference to the return from the factories for Herefords," explained Niall O'Mahony, chairman of Hereford Prime.

Hereford sires were used on more than 212,000 dairy cows in 2018.

"The market demand for Hereford beef is growing all the time because the customers are definitely finding that there is a difference in the quality of the beef," said Mr O'Mahony, a dairy and beef farmer based in west Cork.

The weekly throughput of bonus-qualifying animals under the Hereford Prime Scheme is now approaching an average of 1,000 head, spread over the year.

A standard bonus of 12c/g applies for the first 30 weeks of the year, with the bonus of 10c/kg being applied for the remaining 22 weeks with an additional of 2c-6c/kg for grades R-/U.

The summer off-season bonus increases by 2c/kg per week from the end of April to peak at 20c/kg from late May to mid-June, following which it eases back by 2c/g weekly to 10c/kg by the end of July.

Pre-booking of stock is necessary for the off-season bonus and carcase weights within the range 220-380kg applies.

"The Hereford Prime (scheme) has been very successful for the breed," said Mr O'Mahony, who dispelled reports that the scheme was being suspended, speaking after the Hereford Commercial Show and Sale at Newport Mart, Co Tipperary.

There has been a 10-fold increase in the entry for the sale since it was introduced by, Martin Murphy, twice President of the Hereford Society close to his home base.

"I believed that there was an opportunity there for a commercial show and sale to meet the increase in demand for the breed.

"It is in a dairying region and a lot of work has been put into building it up, but it is going well now and providing a market opportunity for Herefords in the area."

