Hearings on future of the beef sector kick off tomorrow

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet tomorrow to begin hearings on the future of the beef sector in the context of Food Wise 2025.

Representatives from the following organisations will appear before the Committee:



• Irish Farmers' Association (IFA);

• Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA);

• Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA);

• An Taisce.



Chair of the Committee, Pat Deering TD, said “Tomorrow’s meeting is the first in a series of hearings we have arranged on foot of a call for submissions on the future of the beef sector in the context of Food Wise 2025. Foodwise 2025 aims to ensure that environmental protection and economic competitiveness are equal and complementary.

"As such, the Committee is keen to hear from those who will be affected by any proposed changes to how beef is produced. It is vital that farmers are protected as we take greater care in how food is produced.”

Intensification not the answer - ICSA

ICSA warned in its submission to the committee that expansion and increased intensification were not a solution for the beef sector.

The drystock organisation said there was a need to target better prices through better marketing and reduced supply.

The ICSA claimed that Brexit and the possibility of a trade deal with Mercosur represented major challenges to the beef industry.

It is calling for EU legislation to audit the margins in the food chain and to provide public information on the share of profits between retailers, processors and primary producers.