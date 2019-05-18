Northern Ireland's dairy farm industry is growing amid improving conditions for the sector, the head of agriculture at Ulster Bank has said.

Hard-hit Northern beef farmers switching to dairy as outlook for milk improves, says bank

There are now around 3,500 dairy farms, with hard-hit beef farmers also reported to be switching to the more stable business of dairy.

Speaking on the first day of the Balmoral Show, Cormac McKervey said that while the milk price average has remained at around 25p per litre over the past decade, he expects the amount paid to farmers to begin to rise later in the year.

Around four years ago dairy farmers were facing problems, as milk was selling for just under 19p per litre.

But the price has recovered gradually, and according to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, a price of 27.18p was being paid in March.

Northern Ireland exports £323m worth of milk every year, with May the peak month for output.

"If milk prices are coming up and feed prices are falling back, then the margin will improve.

"Over the last 12 months things haven't been great, but looking forward, things look better."